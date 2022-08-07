Video
latest
Home Back Page

Air quality improves in capital

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka's air quality has seen a marked improvement in the past 24 hours all thanks to intermittent monsoon showers.
With an air quality index (AQI) score of 98 or moderate at 9:00am on Saturday ( August 6, 2022), the metrologies ranked 10th in the last of world cities with the worst air quality.
Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, the United Arab Emirates' Dubai and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 170, 160 and 156, respectively.
An AQI between and 100 is considered moderate with an acceptable air quality.


