2 DU profs charged with error in exam script evaluation

An allegation of irregularities and inconsistencies in the examination script evaluation of honour's fourth year students of the Islamic History and Culture Department of 7 colleges affiliated to Dhaka University (DU) has been brought against two DU professors.

In this regard, a written complaint was also lodged with the Exam Controller of the DU against the two teachers - Prof AKM Khademul Haque and Prof Md Siddiqur Rahman Khan. Both are the teachers of the DU Islamic History and Culture Department.

Signed by Mahmudur Rahman, President of the exam committee of this batch and Prof Suraiya Akhter, member of this committee, the complaint was sent to the DU Exam Controller Bahalul Hoque Chowdhury on June 27 this year. They asked the Controller to take necessary steps in this regard.

The complaint stated a total of 150 scripts of the course no 241607 was given to Prof Khademul Haque who was the examiner of the course. But the mark sheet submitted to the President of the batch on June 14 showed the marks of only 59 scripts were included. He did not submit the marks of the other scripts.

Besides, Prof Khademul was also alleged of using a mixture of Bangla and English numbers on the scripts which created confusion to identify the marks. The same issue (mixture of Bangla and English) arose while writing the course number on the papers. Moreover, the committee found inconsistency between his handwriting on the mark sheets and his handwriting on other papers at different times.

On the other hand, Prof Siddiqur who was the examiner of course no 241617 was given 100 scripts for evaluation. The complaint said, "The marks of question no 1 in the test was 20. However, it seemed he (Prof Siddiqur) evaluated the papers as if it was a 10-mark question instead of 20."

However, acknowledging the fault made, Prof Siddiqur told this correspondent the problem has already been resolved, adding, "I applied to the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) for the permission to correct the marks and he permitted. Meanwhile, I submitted the corrected paper."

"I never made such a mistake in my 25-year teaching life in the university. I was then exhausted physically and mentally over the death of two family members," he added.

Contacted, Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed the matter of Prof Siddiqur Rahman's confession regarding his fault.

The Pro-VC said publishing accurate results of the students is the main target of the university authorities, adding, "If any mistake is found, we take action according to the gravity of the mistake in the light of the university rules."

Despite several calls, this correspondent could not reach Exam Controller Bahalul Hoque Chowdhury and alleged Prof Khademul Haque.













