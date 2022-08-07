Call for allocating 25pc of hauled gold to law enforcers: Anvir

Bangladesh Jewelry Association (BAJUS) requested the government to allocate at least 25 per cent of the smuggled gold being recovered in Bangladesh to the law enforcement agency members to prevent illegal smuggling of the material.

In a letter, given to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman AHM Rahmatul Munim, BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir made the request.

The letter, signed by Sayem Sobhan Anvir, was sent to the authorities on August 2 this year. In the letter, Basundhara Group Managing Director Anvir praised the active roles of the country's law enforcement agency members for recovering huge amount of gold in the anti-smuggling drive being operated to prevent gold smuggling. He said that due to the drives and activities of the law enforcement agencies, gold smuggling incident drops significantly. A huge number of gold smugglers have been arrested and gold recovered during the drives.

He also urged the authorities to instruct the law enforcement agency members to take strict measures, so that smuggled gold cannot enter into the country or no one can smuggling gold from the country.











