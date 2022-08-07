Video
Home Back Page

Four killed in road mishap in 3 districts

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent 

At least four people including a policemen have been killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Tangail, Faridpur and Gaibandha.
Our Tangail Correspondent says that  an engineer of the under construction Bangabandhu Railway Bridge was killed in a road accident on the Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway in Ibrahimabad area of the district  on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Shah Abdul Moin, 27, son of Shah Abdul Momin, resident of Narsingdi district. He was working as the site chief engineer of the bridge.
The accident occurred, he was going to his office on a motorcycle, when he reached the Ibrahimabad area of the highway, the motorcycle lost control and fell on the road this morning, leaving Moin injured seriously, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Railway Bridge East police station Shafiqul Islam said.
Our Faridpur Correspondent added that a member of police was killed in a road accident at Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur district on Friday night.
The dead was Rayhan Islam Rajib, 26, a resident of Provakardi village under Muksudpur upazila of Gopalganj district. He worked as a constable in Faridpur District Police.
Our Gaibandha Correspondent added that two persons, including a battery-run van driver, were killed after a passenger bus smashed the vehicle from behind in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila on Saturday morning. The deceased were van driver Shahjahan Ali, 50, and Farid Sheikh, 22.


