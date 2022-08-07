Money laundered by AL caused fuel price hike: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally in front of Nayapaltan central office organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, protesting against the killing of BNP Bhola district unit President Nure Alam, local Swechhasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim and fuel price hike in the city on Saturday. photo : Observer

He has made the remark at a protest rally in front of BNP's Naya Paltan office on Saturday.

Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal, a student wing of the opposition party, organized the programme protesting the killing of Bhola Zilla Chhatra Dal President Nur-e-Alam and Swechchhasebak dal leader Abdur Rahim.

BNP Secretary General claimed, "Due to decrease in foreign reserve government asked for 4 billion dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to the IMF condition government increases the fuel price at mid night."

Mentioning that, "Increase the fuel price is another evidence of the Awami League government's corruption," Fakhrul Islam said, "Their stubborn decision will weaken our economy and imperil lifestyle of the common people of the country."

"In several stages they also increase electricity, gas and soybean oil price. Now the new increase fuel price will increase the price of necessity commodity and transport fare again. All the negative impact will influence the daily life of the common people," he also added.

Fakhrul Islam said, "In this way the monster government oppresses people of the country and destroy all the achievements of our freedom fighters. That's why we have to bring down this illegal government form power and save our country." "BNP is not plotting against the government," said BNP leader and added, "We publicly protest against the corruption of the government and going to the people to overturn government."

"Fascist Awami League government stays in power by oppressing and intimidating people around the country. In a planed manner they use state instruments to killing oppositions," Fakhrul also said.

The BNP leader said, "The sacrifice of Bhola Zilla Chhatra Dal President Nur-e-Alam and Swechchhasebak dal leader Abdur Rahim will accelerate anti government movement and establish democratic government in the country."

For this Mirza Fakhrul urge to all the political parties to raises anti government movement together.











Blaming the ruling party leaders for laundering huge amount of money, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said, "The price of fuel has been increased to realize that the money laundered by the ruling party members from the country. Increasing the fuel price, the Awami League government has endangered common people."He has made the remark at a protest rally in front of BNP's Naya Paltan office on Saturday.Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal, a student wing of the opposition party, organized the programme protesting the killing of Bhola Zilla Chhatra Dal President Nur-e-Alam and Swechchhasebak dal leader Abdur Rahim.BNP Secretary General claimed, "Due to decrease in foreign reserve government asked for 4 billion dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to the IMF condition government increases the fuel price at mid night."Mentioning that, "Increase the fuel price is another evidence of the Awami League government's corruption," Fakhrul Islam said, "Their stubborn decision will weaken our economy and imperil lifestyle of the common people of the country.""In several stages they also increase electricity, gas and soybean oil price. Now the new increase fuel price will increase the price of necessity commodity and transport fare again. All the negative impact will influence the daily life of the common people," he also added.Fakhrul Islam said, "In this way the monster government oppresses people of the country and destroy all the achievements of our freedom fighters. That's why we have to bring down this illegal government form power and save our country." "BNP is not plotting against the government," said BNP leader and added, "We publicly protest against the corruption of the government and going to the people to overturn government.""Fascist Awami League government stays in power by oppressing and intimidating people around the country. In a planed manner they use state instruments to killing oppositions," Fakhrul also said.The BNP leader said, "The sacrifice of Bhola Zilla Chhatra Dal President Nur-e-Alam and Swechchhasebak dal leader Abdur Rahim will accelerate anti government movement and establish democratic government in the country."For this Mirza Fakhrul urge to all the political parties to raises anti government movement together.