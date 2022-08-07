Govt has no compassion for masses: GM Quader

The decision to increase the price of fuel oil is merciless and unprecedented. This proves that the government has no compassion for the people of the country. Such a decision will cause great disaster in public life said Opposition Deputy Leader & Chairman of Jatiya Party (JaPa) GM Quader.

Chairman of the Jatiya Party (Japa) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Mohammad (GM) Quader made such comments to the media on Saturday. Pointing out that the price of fuel oil is now low around the world, GM Quader said that the price of benchmark crude oil has decreased by 29-30 per cent in different places of the world in the last four to five months. Besides, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices fell below $89 a barrel.

Last March, the price of fuel rose to $124. International benchmark Brent crude is selling at $94 per barrel. While the price of fuel oil has started to fall around the world, the increase in the price of oil in the country has disappointed all quarters.

He also said that the cost of transportation will increase due to the increase in the price of fuel oil. The price of daily products will increase several times. Besides, the cost of production of domestic products will increase, the price will also increase. It will also cause disaster in the export industry. GM Quader further said that the country's economy will move towards dire consequences in such a decision. There will be lamentations in the families of ordinary people. Therefore, I request the government to reconsider this anti-people decision to increase the price of fuel oil.











