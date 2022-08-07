Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty



Jannatun Nayeem Jafrin receives Bio-Xin Business Leadership Awards 2022 from Bollywood super star Shilpa Shetty in a city hotel recently.

Bollywood super star Shilpa Shetty handed over the award to Jafrin and other winners as chief guest in a colourful program organized by Mirror magazineat Sheraton Hotel in the capital. Stars like Nirob, Puja Chery, Dighi and Bubli were among other winners of the Max's Shoppers presents "Bio-Xin Business Leadership Awards 2022".

After receiving the prestigious award Jafrins said, "It's a great pleasure to receive an award like this, especially from someone like Shilpa Shetty Kundra".

"Every achievement encourages me to do better," owner and CEO of Jafrins Artistry.

It was not the first experience for Jannatun Nayeem Jafrin to receive award from a Bollywood diva. She was nominated for Asian Excellence Awards 2022 as "Best & most creative professional Make-up Artist of Bangladesh" and received award Bollywood's sensational actress Madhuri Dixit Nene at Mumbai in India.

Besides, she accomplished international certificate from Raphael Oliver Global Makeup educator in Brazil this year. Followed by she received a certificate & award from Kennedv Hoffmann Global Makeup educator of the same country.

