Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:34 AM
Lightning kills farmer in Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

DINAJPUR, Aug 6: A 38-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning in Krishtapur village of Dinajpur's Nababganj upazila on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Robin Saren, son of Babu Ram Soren of the village.
Rashedul Kabir Raju, chairman of Golapganj union, said Robin was struck by lightning while working on his farmland this morning. He died on the way to a local hospital.
Lightning strikes in Bangladesh
Lightning strikes have turned into one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives every year.
At least 216 people die every year on an average in lightning strikes, more than by floods, cyclones and other calamities.
More than 70% of the total lightning strikes occur between April and June, say experts.     -UNB


