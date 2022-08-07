SCLAC Chair urges lawyers to behave well with litigants

Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee Chairman Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim on Saturday urged lawyers to deal with the litigants in a charitable and human manner.

"The litigants, who come to the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee (SCLAC) and its panel lawyers seeking justice, are very poor and helpless. They have no financial support. The lawyers must not misbehave with them during dealing their cases in any manner. You (panel lawyers) are helping the poor and destitute people. The Almighty will bless you," the judge of the High Court Division and SCLAC Chairman Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim came up with the observations at a programme

in the city.

SCLAC on Saturday organised a training programme for its panel lawyers on "Capacity Building Training for SCLAC Panel Lawyers" at the Hotel Amari in capital's Gulshan.

Justice Jahangir Hossain also requested the lawyers to study the relevant laws after receiving a case and prepare its draft well for moving it before a court so that the court could be able to ensure justice for the poor litigants.

"You, please, prepare the draft of the case incorporating the facts and grounds properly and correctly in order to ensure redress from the court for the justice seekers," Justice Hossain said.

Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Advocate Abdun Nur Dulal also spoke to the function.











