Nurse dies falling off rooftop in city

A nurse died after falling off the rooftop of a four storeyed building in Sabujbagh area in the capital Saturday.

The deceased was Ataul Karim Apu, 50, a nursing staff of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said Firoza Parvin, a senior staff nurse of DMCH.

Apu slipped on the wet floor and fell down around 6:30am when he went to the rooftop of his house for physical exercise.

He was rescued by neighbours and taken to DMCH in a critical condition where doctors announced him dead around 9:00am, said inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The body has been sent for an autopsy. -UNB









