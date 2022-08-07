

Energy shortfalls take toll on RMG Sector



Reportedly, business leaders have expressed this concern at a seminar titled, "Energy Security for Sustainable Development" held in city's FBCCI on Thursday. Many small and medium garment units are facing the problem of delayed shipment for gas crisis and ongoing load shedding.



We believe, any hamper in production in any industry means a delay in manufacturing which ultimately compels producers to go for costlier shipment of goods or face a big discount in the international market.



However, our Power, Energy and Mineral Resource Affairs Adviser who joined the seminar virtually has linked this gas and power shortfalls that have put country's RMG business on the backfoot to the global crisis stemmed from Russia- Ukraine war.



Under current global reality, there is no way out to negate the adviser's point. Specially, the volatile global energy prices mounted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine has already forced many countries to bear the brunt.



Power cut and gas crisis are bringing apparel sector to the knee across the country. As a result, businesses are incurring losses amid production fall. Consumers, individuals, industries and businesses alike, have been enduring severe power cuts for the last few days as electricity production is being hampered mainly due to a shortage of gas supply, prompting the FBCCI urge the government to go for power rationing.



Next to the remittance, RMG sector is the main driving force of our national economy. This sector has added momentum to our economic mobility and helped diversify our employment scopes. Once dubbed as the 'bottomless basket' Bangladesh started fast turning around through RMG sector. So, this sector facing a stumble block anyhow will no doubt put the country in backfoot.



Power generation in country is heavily dependent on natural gas. Government must come out of this long-held mentality of solely depending on gas for power generation for the greater commercial interest of the country. We are in full agreement with what came up in the seminar regarding coal based power generation. When many developed countries are sourcing profit from coal based power generation, there is no reason for Bangladesh to turn indifferent to it.



The government must prioritise garment production. Without that, our foreign reserves will dwindle, as RMG is the highest foreign currency earning sector, and we will end up in a downward spiral. The Bangladesh Power Development Board and other power and gas suppliers need to sit together as soon as possible to determine the priority when it comes to enforcing power cuts and gas rationing.



