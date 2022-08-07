Fuel price going through roof

Dear Sir

In remote rural areas where load-shedding affects students from ordinary and low-income families studying under lantern light, their fuel costs are increasing. Boats of gypsy people and fishermen are aflame with kerosene all year round. How much do they earn? How to mitigate the pain? Ride sharing, delivery man's motorcycle fuel consumption will increase. At the beginning of the month, such pressure is not acceptable. Their miseries know no bounds.



On the other hand, the business class will benefit from this soaring fuel price in the first phase. They will sell previously purchased fuel at inflated prices. The government should supervise with the necessary manpower in different places so that businessmen do not give less weight and energy related syndicates do not create artificial crisis of energy. Upper class people should also not buy too much together. Responsibility and liability cannot be avoided in any way. Government should take strict action in this regard.



Sifat Rabbani

Department of Political Science,

Jagannath University, Dhaka