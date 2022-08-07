

Bloody August: A tainted chapter in Bangladesh



It was not mere genocide, the seizure of state power was not the aim of this tragic killing. It was basically a well-planned assassination by the defeated powers of the 1970s and their international allies. The ultimate target of which was to remove Bangabandhu from this country forever, the spirit of the liberation war, the glorious history of the great liberation war - to lead the country in Pakistani ideology, to take extreme revenge for the defeat of 71 by declaring an Islamic republic.



And so on the eve of Bangabandhu's murder, killer Major Dalim announced the 'Islamic Republic of Bangladesh'. After that, one by one, secularism, socialism and Bengali nationalism were deleted from the four main pillars of the holy constitution written in the blood of 3 million martyrs.



On August 15, 1975, the money-grubbing murderers did not stop at killing the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and issued a despicable indemnity ordinance to stop the trial process of Bangabandhu's murder. For 21 long years from 15 August 1975, the Bengali nation was forced to bear the burden of the stigma of injustice. The government formed under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the father of the nation, put Bangabandhu's killers on trial and executed the death sentence of the killers in 2010 through a systematic judicial process and freed the Bengali nation from stigma.



After August 15, Bangabandhu's two daughters were forced to stay outside the country for a long time. Bangabandhu's eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina.



Bangladesh faced two such heartbreaking incidents in the month of August itself. Bangabandhu assassination and August 21 grenade attack cases have been decided. Some of the killers have been sentenced, some are awaiting execution.



In this month of mourning, violence cannot solve anything. The way values and ethics were abandoned by killing the architect of the country, the cold-hearted grenade attack to kill Bangabandhu's daughter is unforgivable. It is our desire that such conspiracies should not happen in our country.



August 14, 1975. The day was not very good. There was great tension in different parts of the capital. The next day President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will visit Dhaka University. Security forces officials are wary of it. But who knew that at that time, Bangabandhu's assassination was going on in Uttarpara.



As dusk approached, the artillery-carrying vehicles of the army's two-field regiment became active. At 10 o'clock in the night, the T-54 tanks of the Bengal Lancers arrived in a royal manner and gathered in the vast empty field of the airport. 18 guns and 28 tanks were assembled. Major Dalim, Major Noor, Major Huda, Major Shahriar, Major Pasha, Major Rashed and other assassins gathered at 11:30 PM. Major Farooq briefed the first watch of August 15 at 12:30 pm. This is the first time everyone came to know that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be killed that night.



August 21 is the day of another brutal and hellish terrorist attack in the history of Bangladesh.On that day, a sudden explosion caused a stream of blood to flow in Bangabandhu Avenue, this Bengal. Grenades, explosions, smoke, splinters, screams! The leaders surrounded the chairperson and formed a human shield. By luck, the Bengali lighthouse, the only place of hope, was the then leader of the opposition and now honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On this day in 2004 during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, an unprecedented grenade attack was carried out on a peaceful anti-terror rally of the Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital. A monstrous terror of violence through grenade attacks infects humanity. The then opposition leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was infected.



Awami League President Sheikh Hasina was the victim of a terrorist attack when she came to protest against terrorism in the street in front of the central office on Bangabandhu Avenue. In that incident, party leaders and activists protected Sheikh Hasina by forming human shields, but a total of 24 leaders and activists, including Awami League's women affairs secretary and wife of late president Zillur Rahman, Ivy Rahman, lost their lives due to the grenade attack. Later, the judgment of the trial of the grenade attack proved that the then ruling BNP coalition government was involved with the ministers and government officials, and the attack was carried out with the direct support of that government.



On that day, the then opposition Awami League organized a peace rally against terrorism, militancy and corruption. Today's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the chief guest. A series of grenade attacks began on him shortly after he finished speaking on a makeshift truck platform set up on Bangabandhu Avenue ahead of an anti-terror peace rally. Grenades began to explode one after another with a loud sound.



Before realizing anything, the assembly ground turned into a heap of blood and flesh in an instant due to the horror of 13 grenade explosions. Bangabandhu Avenue turned into a death pit. With the impact of the splinter, various parts of the person, including hands and feet, were scattered around. Bloody frozen bodies can be seen scattered around the conference truck.



Dead bodies and blood floated down the sloping road in front of Bangabandhu Avenue. The shoes and sandals of the dead and wounded were scattered. In no time the entire area was engulfed in smoke. The screams of hundreds of people. The scene is indescribably tragic with the screams of the dead who are desperately trying to survive.



On that day, every hospital in the capital did not have a place to hold the injured. Sheikh Hasina miraculously survived the infernal grenade attack. Seeing that the main target of the assassins, Sheikh Hasina, survived, 12 rounds were fired at her car. But the targeted bullets could not penetrate the glass of the bulletproof car carrying Bangabandhu kanya. Immediately after the attack, Sheikh Hasina was cordoned off in a car and taken to her then residence Sudha Sadan in Dhanmondi. In the bloody incident on August 21, 16 people were killed on the spot. Later, the total number of victims stood at 24.



In the month of mourning, August, darkness has repeatedly descended on the life of the nation. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally murdered in the dark of night on August 15, 1975. But the killers did not stop there. The sunny afternoon of August 2004 turned into the darkness of another terrible reality in the life of a Bengali.

The writer is a student , Department of History, University of Chittagong











