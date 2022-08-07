

Soaring fuel price and automobile industry



As per an announcement from the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Diesel and kerosene prices have increased by Tk. 34 to Tk. 80 to Tk. 114, octane by Tk. 46 to Tk. 89 to Tk. 135, and petrol by Tk. 44 to Tk. 86 to Tk. 130 after 12 p.m. on August 5.



The government is blaming for the increase in prices as the price has increased in the international market, so when Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) used to spend USD 17 million to import a shipment of 30,000 metric tons of diesel and now it costs about USD 39 million to import that shipment.



However, although it appears that the price of oil in the world market is declining, the price has increased in Bangladesh. The cost of a barrel of crude oil exceeded 140 dollars due to the Russian-Ukraine war, which has now dropped to 90 dollars, and up until August 5 on the international market, the cost of a barrel of crude oil ranged from 85 to 95 dollars. Anyway, this price hike will drive up the price of everything from food to transportation to electricity, putting more strain on the ordinary individual.



According to widespread perception, it takes three months for a rise in oil price on the global market to affect Bangladesh. But with the increase of Tk. 15 per liter in the international market, when it is increasing in Bangladesh at a premium, it is causing suffering only to the common people and contrasted with the LPG traders are grabbing the opportunity. But the disappointing part is that these traders do not lower their prices on the local market when the costs are reduced in the international market.



Our country generally won't need to import gasoline and octane though we import diesel and kerosene. On July 27, the government declared that people need not worry about octane and gasoline shortages since we have supplies that exceed our needs. In addition, since there is no demand for it, we can export the gas we extract to other nations.



As we know, the coronavirus's crippling effect on the world economy has significantly influenced Bangladesh's average citizen's income. Both job losses and business closures have been widespread. As a result, a significant portion of the population's income has decreased. This increase in fuel prices has caused yet another major disaster for the common citizen in an effort to counteract its negative impacts.



The cost of living has risen due to higher production costs, transportation costs, and higher pricing for essential products, yet per capita income has not grown. On the contrary, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) supplied fuel oil (all products) at a loss of Tk. 8014.51 million in the previous six months (from February to July), raising the price to reflect the situation in the international oil market without any consumer-level clearance. But because the government doesn't consider the average individual's viewpoint, the consumer's purchasing power will be significantly impacted.



Finally, the country's economy will suffer significantly due to the rising oil price. Additionally, as diesel is used in the majority of the nation's power plants, consumers will have the highest impact. Withal, many young people and middle-class families who depend on transportation for their life will face significant hardship as a result of the increase in the price of gasoline and octane as well.



Nevertheless, those from lower socioeconomic classes who still rely on kerosene would be most negatively impacted. Because of this, the Bangladeshi government should consider the needs of its citizens first, refrain from making decisions in an autocratic manner, and set price ceilings to control oil prices at their proper levels.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, North-South University











In 2022, Bangladesh will have 3.6 million unemployed people, as reported by the International Labour Organization. In terms of eradicating unemployment and promoting economic development, ride-sharing offers this youth a glimmer of hope today. On the one hand, it raises per capita income, lowers the poverty rate, and on the other, it strengthens the nation's economy. But, rising fuel costs will significantly harm this transportation industry.