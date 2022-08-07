

Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror



On the morning of August 6, 1945, the United States Air Force dropped a nuclear bomb named "Little Boy" on Hiroshima in Japan, and three days later another nuclear bomb named "Fat Man" was detonated on Nagasaki on August 9.



By December 1945, the bombings are estimated to have killed about 140,000 people in Hiroshima and about 74,000 in Nagasaki, and another 214,000 died later in those two cities from diseases caused by the side effects of the bombs. Not only that, several generations are still suffering its side effects, but surprisingly, most of the dead in both cities were civilians.



Adding new weapons to the military sector and upgrading itself is now the trend of many countries around the world. But the superpowers are engaged in a fierce arms race. Everyone is busy protecting themselves. In this regard, no country wants to be left behind, of course, every country has the right to be protected from foreign enemies. From that right, they try to protect themselves. No weak or strong country is willing to make concessions in this regard. They think about protecting themselves even if necessary by forming an alliance with an ally. Countries spend a large part of their spending on this arms race. There are many countries that spend a lot on military.



Although war and peace are opposite processes but surprisingly both things are going hand in hand in today's world. On the one hand, they are giving offensive statements to each other, on the other hand, the traditional bully of peace is being uttered in the same mouth! People don't seem to know what they really want. War or peace? Weapons or humanity? These cannot go together.



China, India, Pakistan and North Korea are increasing their power in Asia. China has already demonstrated its military progress by building military installations and increasing patrols in the South China Sea. There have been media reports of a large military display in China to mark the 70th anniversary of Communist rule. The matter has been said from the side of China, not the muscle power but the responsible China has been presented in this case.



According to a recent data, America is the number one producer and seller of weapons in the world, Russia is the second and France is the third. A third of all weapons sold in the world come from the US and the Middle East buys half of the weapons America sells.



According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US now sells 15 percent more weapons than it did between 2001 and 2015. Between 2016 and 2020, the United States accounted for 37 percent of all weapons sold in the world. They have sold weapons to a total of 96 countries and the largest buyer of their weapons is the Middle East. Half of America's weapons go there and Saudi Arabia is the largest arms buyer in the Middle East and has recently been accused of using those weapons to carry out aggression in Yemen. In fact, they are the world's biggest arms buyers.



If our main objective is to protect ourselves or to intimidate others, then we are definitely deviating from the original objective. There is no point in protecting yourself if the existence of the world is threatened. Today's aggressive tendencies were also present in the past. At that time, there was a war between king and king, many lives were lost.



That system has not changed even today. Only weapons have changed, added more lethal weapons. It is a big question that how much this stubborn work of people is benefiting the world. It is unbelievable that people have wasted huge labour and money just to stay in power. Today the world has seen the ultimate form of arms race. If another world war starts after the first and second world wars, it is doubtful whether this planet called Earth will survive or not.



The main purpose of the arms race is to keep one's country ahead of others on land, air and sea. Although thisis a threat to the human race, no one cares about that. No one thinks there is anything more important than an arms race.



Weapons of destruction include atomic bomb, hydrogen bomb. Every weapon is enough to destroy human civilization. I do not understand at this moment the grave folly we are doing by harbouring a warlike attitude.



This year, Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves around the world economy. America and its allies are engaged in a joint arms race in the name of protecting Ukraine. The world's food and energy crisis has become serious due to the reciprocal sanctions of America and Russia. Inflation increased and people's livelihoods became miserable. On the other hand, tensions between China and the US have reached a peak over the recent visit of US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. China has already started military exercises around Taiwan and the US is also creating more tension in the region by threatening to defend Taiwan. It is not desirable and acceptable in any safe world.



It is noteworthy that the powerful nations of the world are engaged in a fierce arms race. Hiroshima-Nagasaki has been depicted for years as an image of the world's most brutal atrocities. Hearing the name of Hiroshima-Nagasaki, the mind of peace-loving people is filled with fear but it needs to end forever. This requires an equal approach to all countries. It cannot be a law that someone will build up a huge stockpile of nuclear weapons, keep the world at bay, and no one will be able to possess them.



Therefore, to establish world peace, the imperialist attitude of powerful countries should be avoided. Let there be peace in the country.

The writer is a banker and columnist













