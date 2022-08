Chhailadi Central Jame Mosque authority and villagers in Jamalpur Union Chhailadi Central Jame Mosque authority and villagers in Jamalpur Union of Kaliganj Upazila in Gazipur gave a total of 19 boys bicycles and gift boxes for performing five-waqt namaz regularly for the last 40 days. The distribution programme was held on the mosque premises on Friday. photo: observer