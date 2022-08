Villagers of Habirbari Union brought out a procession in Bhaluka Upazila











Villagers of Habirbari Union brought out a procession in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Friday, protesting the establishment of the eco-park on their ancestral lands. Local Forest Department recently passed a proposal of establishing an echo-park on a total of 1,071 acres of land at Habirbari. photo: observer