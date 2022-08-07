67 detained on different charges

A total of 67 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Chattogram, Tangail, Rajshahi and Khulna, in four days.

CHATTOGRAM: Three people were arrested on different charges in the district on Thursday.

Police have arrested another accused from Shah Amanat Bridge area in the city at night in a case filed over the gang-rape of a garment worker.

The arrested person is Mohammad Mohiuddin, 26.

He was arrested by police from Shah Amanat Bridge area at around 9pm.

According to police, on August 1, five people abducted a female garment worker at night when she was returning to her house from work and later, gang-raped the victim.

The victim's father lodged a case against the five accused.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiya Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim Majumder said based on the information obtained from arrested accused Sagar, they are conducting operation to arrest the three others accused.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two young men on Thursday afternoon for abducting a school girl from Hathazari Upazila in the district.

The arrested men are Jahed, 19, and Ibrahim, 20.

RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Noorul Absar confirmed the matter in a press release on Friday.

He said a team of the elite force, acting on a tip-off, conducted separate drives in Hathazari and Fatikchhari upazilas of the district and arrested the duo.

The arrested were, later, handed over to Hathazari PS, the RAB official added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the accused abducted the girl and took her to Pahartali area in Chattogram City. However the victim managed to flee from them and took shelter a nearby house. On information, the RAB official rescued her from the scene.

TANGAIL: Three people were arrested in connection with robbery in a bus and gang-rape of one of its passengers in the district in two days.

Two accused of the robbery and gang-rape incident on a moving bus in Madhupur area of the district were arrested.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested them on Thursday night conducting a drive in Kaliakair Upazila of Gazipur District.

Tangail Superintend of Police (SP) Sarker Mohammad Kaiser confirmed the matter in a press briefing at his office on Friday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Awal, 30, and Nur Nabi, 26, hail from Kaliakair Upazila of Gazipur District.

Earlier on Thursday, members of DB arrested the mastermind of the incident Raja Mia from Tangail Bus Terminal area in the town on Wednesday night. He was, later, placed on a five-day police remand for interrogation.

In guise of passenger, a gang of robbers boarded on a bus of 'Eagle Paribahan' near Sirajganj which carrying 30 to 35 passengers early Wednesday. The bus was heading to Dhaka from Kushtia.

The gang looted cash, mobile phone sets and gold ornaments of the passengers and raped a woman by turns keeping them hostage for three hours.

Later on, the gang fled away after overturning the moving bus in a sand pit near the Raktipara Jame Masjid at around 3:30 am.

Being informed, Madhupur police rescued the passengers, the SP added.

A case was filed in this regard by a bus passenger named Hekmat Mia with Madhupur PS accusing 10 to 12 unknown people.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 55 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and DB Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 20 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP, and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 23 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, five had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 12 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, four had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

KHULNA: Members of RAB, in six hours' hectic drives on Tuesday night, arrested five abductors for kidnapping a businessman.

The arrested persons are Razu Sheikh, Saiful Islam Molla, Hozaifa Al Bari, Rana Beg and Russel Moulangi, says a RAB-6 press release on Wednesday.

Niru Molla, 50, a businessman and owner of two brick kilns and a filling station of Bijoypasha Village under Sadar Upazila in Gopalganj, was abducted at early hours on Tuesday from Mayuri residential area near Sonadanga Central Bus Terminal in the city.

Niru was coming to Khulna by his own microbus from Gopalganj at around 6:30am. As his microbus reached near the main gate of the Mayuri R/A at around 7:45am, at least eight to ten abductors coming with motorcycle barricaded the microbus and kidnapped Niru at gun point.

Abductors tortured him physically and mentally, and demanded Tk 5 crore as ransom giving a personal account number of SM Shamsuzzaman, A/C no-0200003251167, Agrani bank Goalpara Branch in the city.

Victim Niru Molla phoned over to Mafiqul, manager of his filling station, and told him to send Tk 50 lakh immediately to the bank account to save his life from an unidentified place, says the press release.

Receiving information from victim's wife and his elder brother Siraz Molla, a special team of RAB-6 conducted drives and arrested five abductors along with microbus from Gutudia Al Aksa area under Harintana PS in the city following digitally phone trap at around 6:30pm on Tuesday.

The arrested abductors were handed to over Harintana PS, says the press release, adding that a case was filed in this connection.













