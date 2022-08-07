Five found dead in five districts

Five people including two women and two teenage boys have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Tangail, Rajshahi, Moulvibazar, Manikganj and Mymensingh, in three days.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a bush in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Joru Mia, 60, a resident of Sonalia Village under Banshtail Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Joru Mia lying in a forest area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Nesar Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a housewife from in front of her rented house in Rajpara PS area in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rupali Khatun, 25, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Harun ur Rashid, hailed from Mirzapur Bhavanipur Village in Atrai Upazila of Naogaon District. She was the daughter of Hasan Ali of Bajiakola Village in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi District.

According to locals, Rupali lived in a rented house in Dashpakur DC Mor area under Rajpara PS in Rajshahi City.

Abu Bakr Siddiq, elder son of the owner of the house, saw the naked body of Rupali lying in front of the gate when he went out to perform ablution for Fajr prayers at dawn.

Later on, he informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara Model PS Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the floating body of a teenage boy from a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Zobaer Ahmed, 18, son of Jamir Ali, a resident of Tattiuli Village under Karmadha Union in the upazila.

Kulaura PS OC Abdus Salek said locals spotted the body of Zobaer floating in a pond in front of Pashchim Budhpasha Ibtedayee Madrasa in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and handed it over to the deceased's family members with an autopsy as no complaint is received in this regard.

Zobaer was a mentally-imbalanced boy, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman from beside Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Ghior Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 26, could not be known immediately.

Ghior PS OC Aminur Rahman said locals spotted the body beside Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Pukhuria area at around 8:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

OC Aminur assumed that the woman might have been crushed by any vehicle.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Ghior PS in this regard, the OC added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: The body of a teenage boy was recovered from a pond in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Minhaj, 13, son of Habul Mia, a resident of Dakshin Dheetpur Rajshahipara area in the upazila.

According to local sources, Minhaj went out of his house on Tuesday afternoon. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body floating in a pond in Bawarmor area on Wednesday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.













