Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Jhenidah, Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Rangpur, in three days.
JHENIDAH: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Aynal Hossain, 42, a resident of Rangiarpata Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Aynal came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in a field next to his house, which left him dead on the spot.
In-Charge of Jhenidah Sadar Upazila's Dakbangla Police Camp Tauhidul Islam confirmed the       incident.
RANGPUR: A man was electrocuted in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Bakul Khan, 42, a resident of Jigatal Village in the upazila. He was a trader by profession.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Bakul came in contact with live electricity while he tried to switch on an electric pump for irrigation in the area, which left him dead on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chhailadi Central Jame Mosque authority and villagers in Jamalpur Union
Villagers of Habirbari Union brought out a procession in Bhaluka Upazila
67 detained on different charges
Five found dead in five districts
Two electrocuted in Jhenidah, Rangpur
Hilsa not found in coastal rivers
Seven people murdered in six districts
Rajshahi  farmers favour farming rich-variety mangoes


Latest News
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next vice-president
Man held with US dollars at Dhaka airport
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
77 dengue patients hospitalized in last 24 hrs
Putin, Erdogan meet to further Russia-Turkiye ties
Teenager electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt raises bus fare up to 22%
Jatri Kalyan Samity urges govt to revoke hike in fuel prices
Transport strike withdrawn in Ctg
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
Ctg water becomes dearer
Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara
Fuel prices go up again
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel
Observer journo gets CPD award
Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft