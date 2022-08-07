Two electrocuted in Jhenidah, Rangpur

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Rangpur, in three days.

JHENIDAH: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aynal Hossain, 42, a resident of Rangiarpata Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Aynal came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in a field next to his house, which left him dead on the spot.

In-Charge of Jhenidah Sadar Upazila's Dakbangla Police Camp Tauhidul Islam confirmed the incident.

RANGPUR: A man was electrocuted in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bakul Khan, 42, a resident of Jigatal Village in the upazila. He was a trader by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Bakul came in contact with live electricity while he tried to switch on an electric pump for irrigation in the area, which left him dead on the spot.











