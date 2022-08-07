Hilsa not found in coastal rivers



The photo shows fishermen trying to net hilsa in the Kazibacha River at Batiaghata. photo: observer

This is hilsa season. This time more than 500 fishing families earn their livelihood from river-based hilsa fishing.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, fishers said, hilsas are available in the sea, but these are not appearing in coastal rivers.

Costing thousands of Taka, they are going to rivers with fishing boats but coming back empty-handed frequently.

Hilsa fisher Anil Mandal of Fultala Village at Batiaghata Upazila said, they were running their families well by catching hilsas in different rivers including Kazibacha, Shibsa and Zopzopia rivers during Ashar-Shraban.

"But this year after the 65-day ban, we're trying to catch hilsas in the river. But hilsa is not found. Our family is passing in hardship. My wife works in other's house."

Fisher Riajat Fakir of Bhandarcoat Village said, he is catching hilsa as his forefather's profession. His father would go to the sea for catching hilsa. But now he has not the financial capacity to go to sea. So he is used to catch hilsa in Poshur and Shibsa rivers. This time he is not getting hilsa more than one/two pieces. He can't maintain his family of four-five members by his poor earning of sale from poor catches.

Once, though the big hilsa catch was poor but the Jhatka catch was huge, and his family was running well. Jhatka is not also available now, he added. So, he is maintaining his family by taking loan.

A visit to Batiaghata weekly haat found few sellers selling small-sized icy hilsas. Seller Niranjan Kumar said, as hilsas are not found in local rivers, they are getting hilsas from Barishal areas and selling those at retail bazaars. But the price is not coming down.

Huge hilsas are being caught in the sea. But after reaching local bazaars in the upazila, their price goes up by five times.

Per 100 pieces of sea hilsa are selling at about Tk 1.5 lakh in the coastal warehouses. Per piece sea hilsa is about two-four kilogram weight. So according to this account, per kg sea hilsa price stands at Tk 400-500. But it sells at Tk 1,500-1.800 per kg.

A customer standing in front of a hilsa shop Jahidul Islam said, "I have come to purchase hilsa on special necessity. I did not get local fish. So in a compelling need, I have been here to buy icy hilsa."

Batiaghata Upazila Fisheries Officer Manirul Mamun said, there are more than 500 fishers in the upazila. Most of them either go to sea or rivers for catching hilsa. But now hilsas are yet to start appearing in rivers.

Khulna District Fisheries Officer Joydeb Kumar said, this time rainfall is almost absence, and due to lack of current in rivers, hilsa is not coming from the sea to small rivers.

Besides, raised beds of rivers are making hindrances for hilsa coming, he added.

Deputy Director of the Khulna Divisional Fisheries Department Tofaz Uddin said, hilsa appearing in coastal rivers is getting delayed because of natural disaster. But hilsas will start appearing soon in rivers, he added. Then hilsa supply will be available in Khulna's haats and bazaars, and prices will be within purchasing capacities of people, he added.













