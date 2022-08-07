Seven people murdered in six districts

Seven people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Naogaon, Laxmipur, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Tangail and Narail, in five days.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man, who was injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over land dispute in Manda Upazila of the district on Thursday morning, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at night.

The deceased was identified as Moyez Uddin Sarker, 60, son of late Farid Uddin Sarder, a resident of Khagra Village under Manda Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said one Alim Uddin Sarder had long been at loggerheads with his neighbour Rejaul Islam over the ownership of a piece of land.

Following this, supporters of both groups attacked each other over the dispute in the morning, which left six people injured.

Of the injured, Moyez Uddin was admitted to the RMCH in critical condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's son Khorshed Alam lodged a case with Manda Police Station (PS) at night accusing 13 people.

Following this, police arrested six people.

The arrested persons are: Nazmul Haque, 21, Rabiul Islam Rocky, 25, Jahanara Begum, 48, Salema Bibi, 55, Mokseda Begum, 53, and Hafez Uddin, 42. All of them are residents of Khagra Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda PS Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested were sent to jail on Friday following a court order.

LAXMIPUR: A farmer was hacked to death by his rivals following a land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Four other members of his family were also injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Nur Hossain, 55. He lived in the house of his father-in-law late Sattar Master in Romapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the family members of late Sattar Master had long been at loggerheads with the family of Yunus Master in Romapur area over land.

Following this, a group of 15 to 20 people led by Mehedu Hasan Babu from the side of Yunus Master attacked on Nur Hossain and his family members on Thursday noon, and hacked them indiscriminately with sharp weapons, leaving five people including Nur Hossain critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nur Hossain dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The four other injured were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

The injured persons are: Amir Hossain, 50, younger brother of the deceased, Amir's sons Akram Hossain, 19, and Nazmul Islam, 15, and nephew Kamrul Hossain Raqib, 23.

Chandraganj PS OC (Investigation) Dulal Chandra Nath confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the culprits.

Superintend of Police Dr AHM Quamruzzaman visited the hospital to see the injured.

He said necessary steps will be taken soon in this regard.

RAJSHAHI: A man, who was stabbed by his neighbour in Shah Makhdum PS area in the city, succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mukul Ali, a resident of Harisha Dying area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city.

Police and local sources said one Nahid was listening song with loud volume thought a large sound box in the area at around 9:30pm on Monday.

Mukul went to Nahid's house and told him to stop the music as the sound is troubling his daughter who is pregnant.

At that time, the duos were locked into an altercation over the matter.

Following this, Nahid along with his family members hacked Mukul indiscriminately and later, stabbed him, leaving Mukul Ali critically injured.

Neighbours rescued the injured and rushed him to the RMCH.

Later on, Mukul succumbed to his injuries there at around 12:30am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's son Shamim Islam lodged a murder case with Shah Makhdum PS in this regard.

Following this, police arrested five people.

The arrested are: Khadiza, 19, daughter of Bakul Ali, Mithun, 30, son of Asad Ali, Momin, 25, son of Badshah Mia, and Polash, 40, son of late Nazrul Islam.

Shah Makhdum PS PC Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the rest accused.

KISHOREGANJ: Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in Katiadi and Pakundia upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A housewife was beaten to death by her husband in Katiadi Upazila at night.

Deceased Rina Akhter, 30, was the wife of Jashim Uddin, a resident of Lohajuri Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Muharram Ali of the same village.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between Jashim Uddin and Rina Akhter over family issues at night.

At one stage of the altercation, Jashim started beating his wife mercilessly with a stick, leaving her seriously injured.

The family members rescued the injured and rushed her to Katiadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A murder case was filed Katiadi PS against Jashim in this regard.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested him at night.

Katiadi PS OC SM Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man was stabbed to death by his cousin brother at Manderkandi under Pakundia Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nasir, 36, son of Karim, a resident of Manderkandi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Nasir had an altercation with his cousin brother Swapon over a land dispute.

At one stage of the altercation, Swapon stabbed Nasir with a sharp weapon, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to neighbouring Katiadi Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pakindia PS OC Md Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: An elderly man was hacked to death by his mentally-disabled son in Kalihati Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

Deceased Ali Azgar, 65, was a resident of Charan Village under Kokdahra Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rashed Mia, 30, son of the deceased, had been suffering from mental disability for the last five years.

However, he hacked his father with an axe at dawn, leaving him dead on the spot.

Rashed, later, spread the news through a mike of a local mosque.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers arrested Rashed with the help of locals.

Kalihati PS OC Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

NARAIL: A man, who was injured by his neighbours over land dispute in Lohagara Upazila of the district, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) at dawn on Sunday.

Deceased Syed Moktar Ali, was a resident of Noyagram Village under Dighalia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Moktar Ali had an altercation with his neighbour Mizanur Shikder over a land dispute in Noyagram area on Saturday.

As a sequel to it, Mizanur along with his family members attacked on Moktar Ali and his son in the evening, and beat them mercilessly, leaving the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Moktar to the KMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Moktar Ali succumbed to his injuries at the KMCH at dawn on Sunday.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision.

Lohagara PS OC Sheikh Abu Hena Milon confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.















