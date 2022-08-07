Video
Rajshahi  farmers favour farming rich-variety mangoes

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

The BARI Mango-4 variety.

The BARI Mango-4 variety.

RAJSHAHI, Aug 6: Mango growers in the district are shifting to farming rich species of mangoes, expecting higher prices.
In a competitive production management system, they are raising mango orchards with such new species that grow at a shorter period. To raise rich species of orchards, they are cutting ordinary mango trees in orchards.
These rich mango species include hybrid BARI Mango-4, Gouramati, and Ilamati. These three varieties are tasty either in green or in ripe.  
The BARI Mango-4 has been developed through cross-breeding of Bangladesh's Ashwina and America's Line M-3896. This species has already got popular response from growers.
In Naogaon District, this mango was cultivated in 25,850 hectares (ha) of land in the last year. This year 29,475 ha have been brought under the variety.  The BARI-4 has been farmed on most of the additional 3,625 ha of land.
Growers in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj are also shifting to farming this   variety.  
According to sources at the Centre of Fruits Research in Rajshahi, the BARI-4 was developed through cross-breeding in 1993. After necessary experiments, its saplings were allowed for planting in the northern region. The mango also looks attractive in deep yellow with its size-shape, taste and colour. Its 80 per cent can be consumed. It is also fibre-free. The mango weighs up to 600-6,50 grams.
From mid-July to mid-August, the mango can be collected from trees. Besides, after lifting, it can be preserved for 7-8 days.
Hybrid Ilamati can be collected during August-September. Scientists of the Horticulture Centre in Chapainawabganj have found this species in a garden of Ramchandrapur area in Gomastapur Upazila. It is medium-sized, and it grows up to 427 grams. It looks green in raw and light yellowish in ripe. The ripe mango smells good.
BARI Mango-12 is known as Gouramati. It arrives at bazaars after Ilamati when mango bazaars remain in almost supply crunch.  So it sells at higher price.
The mango looks like Lengra. It weighs up to 500 grams.
Traders sell this mango at Tk 8,000 to 9,000 per maund in the last year. A six-to-seven year old tree gives a yield of 4.3-tonne mangoes per ha.
Chief Scientific Officer of the Fruit Research Centre in Rajshahi Dr. Alim Uddin said, hybrid BARI Mango-4 and Gouramati species have in their possession. These two types of mango belong to the research centre. These are more pest tolerant than other species. Growers are also getting good prices, he added.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Rajshahi Khayer Uddin Molla said, for being profitable, growers are getting attracted to these rich species.


« PreviousNext »

