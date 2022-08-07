Five drown in four districts

Five people including two minor children and two teenage boys drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Manikganj, Jhenidah and Moulvibazar, in two days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man drowned in a beel in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Salauddin Mia, son of Obaidul Islam, a resident of Senda Village under Ramrail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said three youths including Salauddin went to catch fish in a beel beside Senda-Ramrail regional road in Senda area in the afternoon riding by a boat.

At one stage, Salauddin fell in the water body from the pond and went missing there.

On information, a team from Brahmanbaria Fire Service Station rushed in and rescued the senseless body of Salauddin after three hours of long search.

They, later, took him to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Salauddin dead.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Arifuzzaman confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A minor child drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saurav Halder, 4, son of fish trader Bijoy Halder, a resident of Dighi Majhipara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Saurav was playing beside a canal nearby the house at noon.

At one stage, he fell in the canal while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the canal and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Vice-president of District Puja Udjapan Parishad Bholanath Halder confirmed the incident.

JHENIDAH: A minor child and a teenage boy drowned in the Kapotaksha River in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jibon, 14, and his paternal cousin Sabbir Hossain, 9. They were residents of Hospitalpara Village under Maheshpur Municipality.

Local sources said several boys including the deceased went to the river to take a bath in the afternoon. After taking the bath, they all boarded a boat which suddenly capsized in the river in the municipality area.

Though others managed to swim ashore, Jibon and Sabbir drowned in the river.

Maheshpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Abdus Sobhan Hawlader said on information, their divers rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies from the river after two hours of long search.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahespur Police Station (PS) Selim Mia said police handed over the bodies to the respective families upon their asking without an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A teenage boy drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jubayer Ahmad, 18, son of Jamir Ali, a resident of Tattiuli Village under Karmadha Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Jubayer drowned in a pond in front of a madrasa while he was taking a bath in it in the afternoon.

On information, police rushed in, and recovered his body from the pond.











