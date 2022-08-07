Two men ‘commit suicide’ in Mymensingh, Natore

111Our Correspondents

Two men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Natore, in two days.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nandail Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Babu, 23, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Khamargaon area under Chandipasha Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Babu had been suffering from mental disease since childhood.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a veranda in the house at around 7:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A trader has reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Md Shariful Islam Sohel, 35, was the son of Mohammad Ullah Gazi, a resident of Kalikapur Natun Bazar area in the upazila. He had a shop of mobile phone sets at Bonpara Natun Bazar.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sohel took loan money of about Tk 38 lakh from various sources including NGOs for business purpose. As he could not pay the loan back, he had been frustrated.

Following this, he drank harpic first and then cut his throat by a sharp weapon in his room at around 10am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Amina Hospital in the area, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later on, Sohel died on the way to the RMCH.











