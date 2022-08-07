Dharla continues to devour croplands, houses at Fulbari



Erosion by the Dharla River takes serious turn in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

The devastating erosion has been continuing for the last two weeks in the upazila.

Two days' heavy rainfall and upstream tide have intensified the erosion level. Dharla is swelling.

In the last two weeks, the erosion stretched across about 2.5 kilometre river bank and embedded hundreds of bighas of croplands in Gourakmandal area of Nawdanga Union.

Besides, several families living along the bank have evacuated their houses. They have taken shelter in other's places.

The erosion has reached close to the Dharla River bank protection embankment. The embankment (from Gourakmanal Abasan to Ananda Bazar road) is likely to disappear anytime.

A visit on Wednesday morning found locals trying to tackle erosion with setting bamboo and banana plants. Others were seen removing their houses and belongings.

Day-earner Badiul Alam of Chargourakmandal said, "My house is on only 16 decimals. Dharla is set to devour it."

He was seen removing his house and belongings.

Nawdanga Union Chairman Hasen Ali inspected the eroded area and found the case serious.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Suman Das said, the WDB

executive engineer has been asked for taking erosion preventive measures. It is expected that the preventive measures will be taken quickly, he added.











