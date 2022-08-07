Video
Medvedev downs Kecmanovic to book Los Cabos title clash with Norrie

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LOS CABOS, AUG 6: World number one Daniil Medvedev continued the build-up to his US Open title defense with a 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic in the ATP hardcourt touranment in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Friday.
He booked a title showdown with defending champion and third seed Cameron Norrie, who beat second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
By reaching Saturday's final, his fourth of the year, top-seeded Medvedev is assured of taking the top ranking into his title defense at Flushing Meadows later this month.
Kecmanovic, ranked 38th in the world and seeded fourth, got off to a strong start against Medvedev, who is playing his first tournament since bowing out of the quarter-finals at Mallorca in June.
The Serbian, playing his third semi-final of the year, seized a 4-1 lead, but Medvedev found his range and relentlessly pounded his way back from the baseline.
He regained a break and swept through the tiebreaker against the frustrated Kecmanovic, who could find no answer as Medvedev powered to a 3-0 second-set lead on the way to victory.
"Very tough match," Medvedev said in his on-court interview. "He started great and all the first set was a great level. So many tough points, so many points where I felt like I was close to getting the edge.    -AFP



