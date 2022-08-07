Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archery

BKSP Green team, BGB emerge champions

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) (green) team and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) emerged recurve and compound division champions respectively in the Archery Bangladesh League-2 held on Saturday at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
BKSP green team secured 12 points after winning six matches and lost one out of seven matches while Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Police Archery team finished second and third position respectively in this event.
On the other hand, BGB bagged 10 points with five wins and two defeats out of seven matches while Bangladesh Police Archery Club and Army Archery Club finished second and third position respectively in this event.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev downs Kecmanovic to book Los Cabos title clash with Norrie
Bayern rout Frankfurt 6-1 in Bundesliga opener
Badosa shuts down Gauff to reach WTA San Jose semi-finals
Klopp wary of short-term solutions to injury problems
Victor retains Commonwealth decathlon crown as England hunt down Australia
Arsenal mentality pleases Arteta in opening night win at Palace
BKSP Green team, BGB emerge champions
Captaincy issue delays Asia Cup squad announcement


Latest News
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next vice-president
Man held with US dollars at Dhaka airport
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
77 dengue patients hospitalized in last 24 hrs
Putin, Erdogan meet to further Russia-Turkiye ties
Teenager electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt raises bus fare up to 22%
Jatri Kalyan Samity urges govt to revoke hike in fuel prices
Transport strike withdrawn in Ctg
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
Ctg water becomes dearer
Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel
Fuel prices go up again
Observer journo gets CPD award
Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft