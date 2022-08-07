BKSP Green team, BGB emerge champions

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) (green) team and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) emerged recurve and compound division champions respectively in the Archery Bangladesh League-2 held on Saturday at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

BKSP green team secured 12 points after winning six matches and lost one out of seven matches while Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Police Archery team finished second and third position respectively in this event.

On the other hand, BGB bagged 10 points with five wins and two defeats out of seven matches while Bangladesh Police Archery Club and Army Archery Club finished second and third position respectively in this event. -BSS

















