Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Naim, Ebadot added to Bangladesh ODI squad

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) added opening batter Naim Sheikh and fast bowler Ebadot Hossain to the Bangladesh squad for the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.
The BCB officials said, the players were called up as reinforcements after Nurul Hasan Sohan and Liton Das were ruled out of the series for injuries.
Naim and Ebadot departed from Dhaka on Saturday and are expected to reach Harare before the second ODI that starts today (Sunday).
Sohan who was appointed as the captain for the T20 series, missed the last match of that format and entire ODI series due to finger injury.
Liton who had to retire after scoring 81 in the first ODI which Bangladesh lost by five wickets, were sidelined for at least three weeks and it also made him unlikely for the Asia Cup, starting on August 27.
In addition, Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam had a muscle strain which forced him out before he completed his full bowling quota in the first game.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev downs Kecmanovic to book Los Cabos title clash with Norrie
Bayern rout Frankfurt 6-1 in Bundesliga opener
Badosa shuts down Gauff to reach WTA San Jose semi-finals
Klopp wary of short-term solutions to injury problems
Victor retains Commonwealth decathlon crown as England hunt down Australia
Arsenal mentality pleases Arteta in opening night win at Palace
BKSP Green team, BGB emerge champions
Captaincy issue delays Asia Cup squad announcement


Latest News
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next vice-president
Man held with US dollars at Dhaka airport
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
77 dengue patients hospitalized in last 24 hrs
Putin, Erdogan meet to further Russia-Turkiye ties
Teenager electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt raises bus fare up to 22%
Jatri Kalyan Samity urges govt to revoke hike in fuel prices
Transport strike withdrawn in Ctg
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
Ctg water becomes dearer
Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel
Fuel prices go up again
Observer journo gets CPD award
Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft