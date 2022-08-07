Video
South Africa sweep Ireland T20 series

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

BRISTOL, AUG 6: Wayne Parnell's maiden five-wicket Twenty20 international haul led South Africa to a convincing 44-run victory over Ireland at Bristol on Friday as the Proteas completed a 2-0 series win.
The 33-year-old left-arm quick took 5-30 as Ireland, chasing 183 to win, were dismissed for 138 in what was their eighth successive defeat at this level ahead of a T20 World Cup where South Africa will be one of the leading contenders on this form.
"It was just about keeping things simple, doing the basics," said Parnell at the presentation ceremony.
Ireland have run India and New Zealand close this season and they only lost Wednesday's series opener against the Proteas, who've now won four of their last five T20s following a 2-1 success against England, by 21 runs.
But Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie accepted his side had been well-beaten on this occasion.
"We didn't show up with the bat," he said. "It gets very hard when you lose so many wickets."
Parnell put a dent in Ireland's chase early on, reducing them to 2-2 with two wickets in consecutive balls.
Balbirnie fell for a duck when he chipped to cover and Lorcan Tucker, fresh from his 78 in the first T20, went first ball when he miscued to mid-on.
The in-form Harry Tector survived the hat-trick, and with the experienced Paul Stirling started to repair the damage.
Stirling had hit two fours and two sixes in a score of 28 when he was struck a painful blow in the groin by fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.    -AFP


