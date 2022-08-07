New Zealand sweep T20 against Dutch

VOORBURG, AUG 6: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner played a captain's innings with a career-best Twenty20 score of 77 not out to steer the Black Caps to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Netherlands on Friday.

The win in the final match of New Zealand's European tour allowed Santner's men to claim a clean sweep over Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands before heading to the West Indies for the first T20 match in Jamaica, scheduled for next Wednesday.

Santner was devastating with the bat against a spirited Dutch bowling attack, which saw him smash four sixes and nine fours across the scenic Voorburg Cricket Club grounds outside The Hague.

Daryl Mitchell (51 not out) and Santner put on a partnership of 123 runs with the skipper sealing victory in the 14th over with a boundary.

The Dutch had their chances though and their fielding let them down.

This included four dropped catches -- two off Santner when Tim Pringle lost the ball on 43 off his own bowling and again

on 56.

Despite losing opener Martin Guptill, bowled by Pringle for two, New Zealand never really looked troubled.

"We played a lot better today," Santner said after the match.

"The pitch also played a lot better and the intent we showed throughout the innings was outstanding."

On the Dutch side, the standout performance again came from rising star Bas de Leede following in the footsteps of his father Tim, another Dutch international cricketer. -AFP







