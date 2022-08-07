Liton ruled out of rest of Zim tour, doubtful for Asia Cup

Bangladesh opening batter Litton Das suffered a hamstring injury on Friday during the first of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare, ruled out for the remainder of the series and doubtful for the Asia Cup, which gets underway on 27 August.

Bangladesh team physio Muzadded Alpha Sany confirmed the unavailability of Liton.

"Litton Das hurt his hamstring while batting in the first ODI. We sent him for a scan during the match," Sany seen to speak in a video message conveyed by the BCB.

"He has a grade-2 muscle strain. It takes three to four weeks to recover from this type of injury. So we are not getting Liton during this series," he added.

Liton was batting on 81 off 88 when he sustained injury and left the ground on stretcher. He was sent to a local hospital instantly. Bangladesh however, posted 303 runs on the board for two wickets, which Zimbabwe climbed up keeping five wickets at hand.

During the match, three more injuries took place. Host's all-rounder Rayan Burl, visiting batter Mushfiqur Rahim and speedster Shoriful Islam sustained respective injuries. Burl's condition is yet to know while Mushfiq and Shoriful are expectedly out of danger.

"Mushfiqur Rahim also sustained a thumb injury, which seemingly not anything severe," confirmed Sany. "We are expecting him to get in the next match".

Regarding Shoriful, Sany said, "Shoriful Islam was feeling numb for an instant injury, which is not a big problem. We are hopeful to get good news".











