Tigers ardent to turn around, hosts to secure title



Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Zimbabwe batsman Regis Chakabva during the third and final T20 cricket match played between Bangladesh and hosts Zimbabwe, on August 2 2022 at the Harare Sports Club. photo: AFP

The match will commence at 1:15pm (BST) at Harare Sports Club ground.

Bangladesh are going to miss Liton Das, the top scorer of the series starter, due to hamstring injury. Najmul Hossain Shanto possibly will come back in the squad and will open with Tamim Iqbal while Taijul Islam is going to join in the bowling department in place of another injured player Shoriful Islam.

The Tigers top order had been outstanding with the bat and top four batters picked up respective fifties but they can be critical in utilizing the slog overs. They were about thirty runs shorts in terms of conversion rate in the death overs.

Anamul Haque Bijoy, who scored 73 off 62 in his comeback match after three years, is sure to claim the spotlight today. Mushfiqur Rahim is also in good touch but failed to display long-handle batting, needs to be more aggressive especially in a batting paradise like Harare Sports ground. Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat are handy finishers for them.

Bangladesh picked Mosaddek as the 5th bowler in the squad in the earlier match and Tamim had to struggle in changing bowlers after Shoriful's injury due to insufficient options. So, Taijul Islam's inclusion will add strength to the bowling unit where he will join in the spinning troop with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mosaddek. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are the two quick options for Tamim.

Zimbabwe on the other hand, must not alter the winning combination and two centurion in the previous match Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza must be the key players for hosts today as well.

Besides, stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza and newbie Victor Nayuchi are the men to claim limelight for hosts today.

The weather forecast reveals nothing interrupted cricket and the toss winning side must prefer to bat first in the batting friendly Harare ground and try to post a good total on the board to defend.











