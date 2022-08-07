

Bangladesh U-20 National Football Team pose for photo before the final match of SAFF Under-20 Championship against India at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in India's eastern state of Orissa on Friday. photo: BFF

The under-20 boys in the red and greens certainly played better than their predecessors in many aspects. Indeed, fortune didn't favour them. But they too repeated mistakes their formers used to make.

A custodian abandoning his post at the wrong time or tackling opponents near or inside the danger zone and taking wrong shots are the unforgivable ones. It was clear that the Bangladesh booters were too tired to continue their performance after the regular 90 minutes.

Anyone who has seen the match can identify the difference in their body language and tempo during the post-90 minutes. It was not like the boys could dramatically change the scenario at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in India's eastern state of Orissa on the day. But the praiseworthy thing was a few of the Bangladesh booters kept trying despite their weariness. But the tired boys had very little energy to offer at that stage.

In BPL matches, the local booters are used to tackling opponents in danger zones and sometimes they are seen getting favour from the referees. Especially the big teams are more favoured by the referees. This well-known fact is also responsible for booters being careless even in the international arenas. Repeating such unprofessional acts day after day at home, they tend to do the same abroad.

There is no doubt that the junior team has potential and these booters played better in many aspects. But some questions keep appearing as well. Why can't we break the cycle? Why can't we pay more attention to our refereeing and referees' ability to act independently in BPL or other local events? Why cannot our booters still perform for longer matches or why can't we work on their stamina? We hope the concerned departments will see to that.

Before this Friday, Bangladesh played the final twice, in 2017 and 2019, and became runner-up both times. On the contrary, India played the final once in 2019 and won the trophy then.

On the day, Bangladesh went backfoot digesting a goal in one minute and 45 seconds from a penalty kick. India was awarded the penalty kick after Bangladesh custodian grounded India striker Gurkirat Singh. Gurkirat took the kick and hit the net. In the dying minute of first half, Bangladesh levelled the score following a goal by Rajon Hawlader.

Although Bangladesh went ahead in the 47th minute followed by a goal by Sahin Miah, another goal by Gurkirat in the 60th minute levelled India with Bangladesh once again.

The stipulated time saw a 2-2 tie and, as a result, the match went for a 30-minute extra time.

In the 92nd minute of the extra time, Himanshu Jangra netted the ball and took a lead for India. The lead was doubled soon in the 93rd minute as Gurkirat Singh made a hat-trick scoring his third goal. Gurkirat scored his fourth and the team's fifth in the 99th minute.

Surely, Bangladesh boys tried hard to reduce the margin but they were tired and lost the rhythm. The best they could do was prevent the opponent from scoring any more till the last whistle.

Earlier, Bangladesh began the age-based mission with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match on 25 July and India in a 2-1 match after riding on a brace of Piyas Ahmed Nova on 27 July. The proud Bangladesh juniors dismissed the Maldives boys by 4-1 in the third match on 29 July. The boys made it to the final following a 1-1 draw against the Nepalese in their last match of the round-robin league on 2nd August. The still unbeaten boys stormed into the final obtaining the highest 10 points.

Opponent India, on the other hand, began the event with a defeat to Bangladesh in the first match by 1-2 before beating Sri Lanka by 4-0 in the second match. The team found an 8-0 big margin win against Nepal in the third match before defeating the Maldives by 1-0 in the fourth match. The India boys also made it to the final with nine points and challenged Bangladesh there.











