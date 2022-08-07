Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

WASHINGTON, August 6: The US jobs market grew much faster than expected in July, lifting employment back to pre-pandemic levels, in news welcomed by President Joe Biden as he faces tough midterm elections -- but which also fuels concerns over sky-high inflation.
Even the White House had predicted job gains would slow last month, which Biden had said was part of the natural downshift after the rapid rebound of the world's largest economy from the pandemic downturn.
Instead, US job growth jumped in July, as the economy added a surprising 528,000 positions, more than double what economists were expecting, according to official data released Friday. That took the jobless rate back to the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.
"Today, the unemployment rate matches the lowest it's been in more than 50 years: 3.5 percent," Biden said in a statement. "More people are working than at any point in American history... there's more work to do, but today's jobs report shows we are making significant progress for working families."
On top of the hiring surge last month, the Labor Department report said the outsized job gain in June was revised higher, as was May, adding a total 28,000 positions to the initial data.
Other recent US economic data has stoked recession fears, but White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Friday's employment report "one of the many economic indicators (that) shows us that we are not in a recession, that we are in a transition."
Meanwhile, the closely watched report showed wages jumped in July -- with average hourly earnings up 15 cents from June -- stoking concerns about a possible wage-price spiral. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 5.2 percent.
That's good for families struggling to make ends meet as they face soaring prices for groceries and gas, but could drive firms to raise prices further.
With inflation topping nine percent, the highest in more than 40 years, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively to cool the economy, and economists now say a third consecutive three-quarter-point hike is likely in September.
Biden, in remarks at the White House, acknowledged "how hard it is to feel good about job creation when you already have a job and you're dealing with rising prices, food, gas and so much more."
The US president called for passage of his health and climate investment bill that has picked up momentum on Capitol Hill in recent days, calling it "a game changer for working families and our economy."
After recent data showed GDP contracted for the second consecutive quarter -- causing many to say the economy is in recession -- US stocks had been gaining ground due to investor optimism that the Fed would be able to dial back its inflation-fighting efforts.
But Wall Street opened lower following the jobs report and struggled throughout the session to shake early losses amid concerns about coming rate hikes.
With the latest increase, total non-farm employment recovered to its pre-pandemic level, the data showed, and hiring topped 430,000 in the past three months.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels
Original Gigabyte products with smart warranty sticker recommended
ICSB holds orientation for students of Chartered Secretary
Indian diagnostic service provider Healthians enters Bangladesh
UN food price index dropped in July for fourth month
UAE to invest $1b in Pakistani companies
ONE Bank inks deal with SME Foundation
National Bank Ltd Deputy Managing rnDirector Syed Rois Uddin


Latest News
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next vice-president
Man held with US dollars at Dhaka airport
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
77 dengue patients hospitalized in last 24 hrs
Putin, Erdogan meet to further Russia-Turkiye ties
Teenager electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt raises bus fare up to 22%
Jatri Kalyan Samity urges govt to revoke hike in fuel prices
Transport strike withdrawn in Ctg
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
Ctg water becomes dearer
Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara
Fuel prices go up again
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel
Observer journo gets CPD award
Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft