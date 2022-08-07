Video
Original Gigabyte products with smart warranty sticker recommended

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Original Gigabyte Intel 600 series motherboard bios update held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in the capital on Saturday.
Gigabyte's distribution company Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Distribution Business Director Zafar Ahmed, Channel Sales Director Mujahid Alberuni Sujan and Gigabyte Country Head Khawaja Md Anas Khan were present at the event.
Channel Sales Director Mujahid Al Beruni Sujan in his welcome speech said, Smart Technologies' journey with Gigabyte is about 18 years. At the same time, Gigabyte's quality products and Smart's services together have managed to gain a large market share in the country's IT peripheral market.
Delivering the keynote presentation at the event, Gigabyte Country Head Khawaja Md Anas Khan said, "Gigabyte has released BIOS updates for their Intel 600 series motherboards to get the performance of Intel's new generation processors right.
Gigabyte has always worked closely with Intel to provide the best performance, compatibility and experience to users.  In line with the upcoming new generation of Intel processors, Gigabyte's research and development team has prepared well-validated and tested BIOS code for Z690, B660 and H610 motherboards. This will greatly assist users in platform upgrades once the new processors are released."
At the event, Zafar Ahmed, Director Of Smart, expressed concern about mass spread of non-channel gigabit products in the market. He said, "Some unscrupulous traders are illegally importing gigabyte products without warranty from different countries and selling them in the Bangladesh market.
As a result, not only Gigabyte and us as distributors are affected, but the users are the main victims. So, I request users and buyers, before buying any Gigabyte product, you must see the smart warranty sticker.  
Gigabyte's new product features were discussed at the event. Moreover, strict legal action will be taken against dishonest traders of Gigabyte products, the speakers said.


