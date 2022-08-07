Video
ICSB holds orientation for students of Chartered Secretary

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has organized an orientation programme for the students of 50th Batch of Chartered Secretary (CS) on   at virtual platform on Saturday.
 Md. Azizur Rahman, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Education Committee welcomed the newly admitted students.
 Mohammad Sanuallah, Immediate Past President and Chairman, Examination Committee briefly explained the prospects of the Chartered Secretary profession in Bangladesh and worldwide.
He also briefly discussed CS curriculum, classes and advised students to attend classes regularly and follow the rules & regulations of the Institute. He also briefly explained the examination system of ICSB.
Among the Council Members participants at the discussion were  Sheikh Shoebul Alam,  AKM Ali Ahad Khan and  Md. Sharif Hasan. They spoke to the students, congratulated them and rendered valuable advice to them.
They discussed about the role of CS in corporate management and the corporate expectations from the new generation of management personnel.
 Muzaffar Ahmed, President of the Institute inaugurated the programme by greeting students. He urged the students to strive for academic excellence, personal values and social concern.
He said that the CS profession is a challenging and rewarding profession in the corporate world and talked about huge opportunities in the corporate sector at home and abroad.
A good number of students were present at the programme and participated spontaneously during the question-and-answer session. Students asked various relevant questions regarding CS profession.
At the end of the program,  Md. Selim Reza, Vice President of the Institute offered vote of thanks on behalf of the Institute. Md Zakir Hossain, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute moderated the programme.


