Indian diagnostic service provider Healthians enters Bangladesh

Indian diagnostic service provider Healthians on Friday said that it has entered Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates markets and plans to boost human resources in the nations to operationalize its services by end of 2022.

The technology-driven diagnostics startup said noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has opened new avenues for disruption in these markets, according to Indian fortnightly business magazine Business Today.

Healthians plans to bring innovations to the two markets with a fully owned setup similar to what it offers in India. "The past few years have underlined the importance of health and wellness in our lives while also laying bare the gaps in the health systems and diagnostic facilities around the world," said Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO of Healthians.

"We are seeing a lot of countries bringing regulations to prioritise home care and telehealth at affordable costs," he added. Healthians robust technology aims to bring in medical value travel in these markets and will launch home care and telemedicine in the new markets, the company said in a statement. Initially, Healthians intends to run its operations in the two markets with minimal investment and plans to execute the business in these markets profitably.

"Over the years, we have built a strong foundation of being a health-tech company by integrating technology into every aspect of its business so that consumers are offered maximum convenience at every stage of their interaction with the brand. Now, we look forward to providing the same convenience and a superior service experience to the people of the UAE and Bangladesh," said Nishant Singhal, COO, Healthians.

Healthians was set up in 2015 and has since then set up a network of over 30 fully automated certified labs and is expanding swiftly with operations in 250 and odd cities in India. Healthians headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana is a subsidiary of Expedient Healthcare It is in the business of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and operates in the B2C segment.











