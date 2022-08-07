Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE to invest $1b in Pakistani companies

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

August 6: The United Arab Emirates intends to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies across various sectors, state news agency (WAM) reported citing an official source in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE is keen to continue cooperation with Pakistan "in various fields, which include gas, energy infrastructure, renewable energy, health care," the agency added.
The move will likely help revive investor sentiment in the country, which has been beset by dwindling foreign exchange reserves as well as a depreciating rupee. However, as an IMF bailout programme becomes clearer, sentiment has improved and the stock market on Friday rallied by some 670 points.
The IMF is likely to start the process for releasing the seventh and eighth tranches of a loan programme for Pakistan later this week, IMF and diplomatic sources told Dawn.
The IMF's summer recess ends on Aug 12. "So, technically the IMF Executive Board's meeting could take place before Aug 20, if recommendations are sent to the board by Aug 6," one of the sources said.
Pakistan and the IMF signed the $6bn bailout accord - Extended Fund Facility (EFF) - in 2019. But the release of a $1.17 billion (seventh and eighth) tranche has been on hold since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistan's compliance with the deal. The last executive board consultation was held on February 2 this year. On July 13, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the combined seventh and eighth reviews for the EFF, which has to be approved by the board before it is disbursed.
The sources said Pakistan tried to get the board's approval before the summer recess (Aug 1 to 12) and sent several officials to Washington to persuade the Fund to do so. Earlier this week, Army Chief Qamar Bajwa telephoned US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to seek Washington's support for the package. "But the Pakistanis were informed that it's not possible to hold a board meeting before the recess as a number of members are already on leave," one of the sources said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels
Original Gigabyte products with smart warranty sticker recommended
ICSB holds orientation for students of Chartered Secretary
Indian diagnostic service provider Healthians enters Bangladesh
UN food price index dropped in July for fourth month
UAE to invest $1b in Pakistani companies
ONE Bank inks deal with SME Foundation
National Bank Ltd Deputy Managing rnDirector Syed Rois Uddin


Latest News
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next vice-president
Man held with US dollars at Dhaka airport
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
77 dengue patients hospitalized in last 24 hrs
Putin, Erdogan meet to further Russia-Turkiye ties
Teenager electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt raises bus fare up to 22%
Jatri Kalyan Samity urges govt to revoke hike in fuel prices
Transport strike withdrawn in Ctg
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
Ctg water becomes dearer
Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara
Fuel prices go up again
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel
Observer journo gets CPD award
Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft