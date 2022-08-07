

ONE Bank inks deal with SME Foundation

ONE Bank Ltd recently signed an Agreement with SME Foundation to finance Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at 4% interest rate under Revolving Credit Fund for BDT 400 Crore to assist economic recovery of post pandemic corona effect in the overall economy, says a press release.Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman, and Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited Md. Monzur Mofiz, have signed the Agreement.Head of SME of ONE Bank Limited and other senior officials from SME Foundation were also present in the ceremony.