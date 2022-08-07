

NBR awards SIBL as one of the top tax payer

Md. Iqbal Hossain, commissioner of large taxpayers unit, presided over the ceremony while Md. Nazmul Karim, Commissioner of tax zone-3, was present as chief guest and Abu HannanDelwar Hossain, commissioner of tax zone-7, was present as special guest.















Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) awarded as one of the highest tax payers among banks by National Board of Revenue. Walid Mahmud Sobhani, Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, received the award of certification at a ceremony arranged by large taxpayers unit of NBR at the conference hall of Tax zone-1 recently, says a press release.Md. Iqbal Hossain, commissioner of large taxpayers unit, presided over the ceremony while Md. Nazmul Karim, Commissioner of tax zone-3, was present as chief guest and Abu HannanDelwar Hossain, commissioner of tax zone-7, was present as special guest.