

City Alo signs agreement with BWCCI

Through this strategic partnership City Alo and BWCCI will work jointly on women empowerment through financial literacy programme and capacity building and ensure availability of affordable financial services, says a press release.

Md. Safiul Amin, Head of Branches, City Bank and Selima Ahmad, MP, President, BWCCI signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Md. Kamrul Mehedi, Head of Small Business, Nasrin Akter, Head of City Alo of City Bank, and Sangita Ahmed, Senior Vice President of BWCCI were also present at the event.











