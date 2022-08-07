Most CMSMEs run by women deprived of stimulus loans

Eighty-five per cent or 85,383 small and medium businesses owned by women entrepreneurs are yet to get the government-announced stimulus support even though 76 per cent of the total fund has already been disbursed in the past two financial years.

According to the SME Foundation, there are around 10 lakh SMEs existing in the country and of them 10 per cent are owned by women entrepreneurs.

So far, 88,259 cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME), 73,642 owned by male entrepreneurs and 14,617 owned by female entrepreneurs, have received loans under the second scheme launched in the financial year 2021-22, according to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

Experts said that the government offers 1 per cent cash incentive facility to the banks on providing loans targeting the women businesses, but due to lack of awareness and knowledge about financial literacy women are still unable to take the financial support from those packages.

Regarding the issue, Policy Research Institute executive director Ahsan H Mansur suggested that the stakeholders including banks, SME Foundation, women chambers arrange several workshops or programmes to make women entrepreneurs aware so that they can enjoy the benefits of the stimulus fund support to overcome the Covid crisis.

He also said, 'Women are more vulnerable than men and bankers should be more cooperative to them to ensure their access to stimulus funds.'

SME Foundation managing director Md Mafizur Rahman said that they faced several types of challenges, both operational and financial, while providing support to the entrepreneurs. He said, 'Most of the entrepreneurs were unable to submit any organised data of their business to the bank, as a result the banks faced difficulties to grant loans against such applications.'

'Women are mostly committed to return loans within time but for the lack of knowledge about managing financial documents most of them are still out of stimulus support,' he said. 'However, under the Business Incubation Center of the SME Foundation, we have been conducting financial literacy training programmes to support the SME entrepreneurs,' he added.

A number of female entrepreneurs told : that they applied to the banks to get access to the stimulus support attaching required documents but failed to get access to any financial support.

Sabina Yeasmin Madhobi, owner of the Madhobi Mart who produces Nakshi Katha, said that she applied for a bank loan of Tk 5 lakh to a private bank under the stimulus support fund but the bank rejected her application. She said, 'I submitted all required documents to the bank but the bank after three months rejected my application.'

Salma Akter, owner of a beauty parlour located at Badda in the capital, faced harassment by the bankers when she applied for a bank loan of Tk 3 lakh for reconstructing her parlour. She said, 'Bankers asked me to submit my annual turnover documents and I failed to submit any such documents as managing any turnover document is difficult for me.'

Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh president Salma Masud said that it was a serious concern that small and medium women entrepreneurs in the country were still lagging behind to get access to the government announced stimulus support funding facility.

She said, 'We should work more to educate women entrepreneurs about financial literacy so that they can easily get access to financial support to overcome the Covid crisis.' On July 28, the BB's issued a circular that announced the third phase of the stimulus package for the CMSMEs worth Tk 25,000 crore for the financial year 2022-2023.

According to the BB data, the bank has released around Tk 30,141 crore of the total Tk 40,000 crore in first and second phases. In the first scheme worth Tk 20,000 crore, 76.93 per cent of the package was implemented with the disbursement of Tk 15,386.72 crore during the financial year 2020-2021.

In the second phase, 73.77 per cent or Tk 14,754 crore of the Tk 20,000-crore stimulus package meant for the cottage, micro, small and medium entrepreneurs was disbursed in the financial year 2021-2022.

