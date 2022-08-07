Video
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:38 AM
47 persons, firms get Branding Heroes Award

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

The Branding Heroes awardees pose with Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed (standing in rear row).



Walton has honored 47 personalities and enterprises with Branding Heroes Award as recognition of their outstanding contribution in raising sales growth through root-level creative branding under its Digital Campaigns.
Coming up with important directives and instructions on trade related issues during the global crisis, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed handed over the crest, certificate and crown to the awardees of Walton and Marcel brands.
The 'Branding Heroes' award giving ceremony was held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday evening, says a press release.
The function was attended, among others, by Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Firoj Alam, Tanvir Rahman, Ariful Ambia, Dr. Shakhawat Hossen and Amin Khan, Executive Director Shahiduzzaman Rana.
A total of 21 Walton and Marcel distributors and Walton Plaza have been awarded for their root-level remarkable branding activation and contribution to the sales growth while 26 employees were honored in different categories for their outstanding performance in branding activities, sales, sales growth, collection, collection growth and receivable growth.
Terming the awardees as 'extra-ordinary soldiers', Walton CEO Golam Murshed said: Great achievement comes from teamwork and strong willpower is badly needed to achieve something unique. We can achieve success with hard work in a united way. We need to change ourselves first to bring a collective change in the society."
Walton CEO also requested all to be more energy efficient and prevent all kinds of energy wastage at workplaces and homes, saying, personal awareness and little sacrifice in saving energy can be beneficial for all in the society.
Golam Murshed also said that Walton has largest Research and Innovation (R&I) center in Bangladesh to develop products as per the demands and requirement of customers and it has set up another innovation center in South Korea. We are capable of manufacturing and marketing products in accordance with the customers' needs in our own production plant equipped with the world's best technology and machineries. New models of products including refrigerators, televisions and air conditioners are waiting to hit the market soon and we hope that this global crisis will be over soon, he added.
Mudarich Ali Tenu, proprietor of T.R. Electro Mart in Habiganj, one the awarded distributors of Walton, spoke on behalf the of the awardees. He thanked Walton authorities for maintaining a long business relation with them. He said that Walton CEO's timely instructions will inspire them in running their business.


« PreviousNext »

