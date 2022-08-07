Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Swiss flavour firm Firmenich unveils record annual sales

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

ZURICH, August 6: Swiss group Firmenich, one of the world's major flavour and perfume manufacturers, unveiled record annual sales Friday fuelled by market share gains in fine perfumes, ahead of a merger with a Dutch company.
The firm notched a 10.5 percent increase in annual turnover, in the year to June 30, to 4.7 billion Swiss francs ($4.9 billion), it said in a statement.
Excluding currency effects, its sales increased by 11.1 percent.
"These are record results in the history of Firmenich," its chief executive Gilbert Ghostine told AFP.
Its gross operating surplus increased by 10.9 percent compared to the previous financial year, notably due to price increases to compensate for inflation in the costs of raw materials, energy and logistics.
The merger between Firmenich -- which makes flavours for food products, and scents for fine perfumery, shampoos and detergents -- and chemical firm DSM should be finalised in the first half of 2023.
Together they should produce a giant that will turn over 11 billion euros ($11.2 billion) a year and employ 28,000 people.
Firmenich, which is not listed on the stock exchange, does not publish its net profit. Perfumery division sales climbed 11.3 percent thanks to market gains in fine perfumery -- sales of which jumped 32.5 percent.
Its flavour branch saw sales rise 10.7 percent upon demand for sugar-reducing ingredients and plant-based proteins as alternatives to meat and dairy.
The group is reaping the benefits of "investments we have made over the years", insisted its boss, citing the opening of a creation centre in Grasse -- near the southeast French coastal resort of Cannes -- where customers can spend the day with its perfume masters to create new fragrances.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels
Original Gigabyte products with smart warranty sticker recommended
ICSB holds orientation for students of Chartered Secretary
Indian diagnostic service provider Healthians enters Bangladesh
UN food price index dropped in July for fourth month
UAE to invest $1b in Pakistani companies
ONE Bank inks deal with SME Foundation
National Bank Ltd Deputy Managing rnDirector Syed Rois Uddin


Latest News
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next vice-president
Man held with US dollars at Dhaka airport
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
77 dengue patients hospitalized in last 24 hrs
Putin, Erdogan meet to further Russia-Turkiye ties
Teenager electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt raises bus fare up to 22%
Jatri Kalyan Samity urges govt to revoke hike in fuel prices
Transport strike withdrawn in Ctg
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
Ctg water becomes dearer
Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara
Fuel prices go up again
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel
Observer journo gets CPD award
Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft