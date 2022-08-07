Swiss flavour firm Firmenich unveils record annual sales

ZURICH, August 6: Swiss group Firmenich, one of the world's major flavour and perfume manufacturers, unveiled record annual sales Friday fuelled by market share gains in fine perfumes, ahead of a merger with a Dutch company.

The firm notched a 10.5 percent increase in annual turnover, in the year to June 30, to 4.7 billion Swiss francs ($4.9 billion), it said in a statement.

Excluding currency effects, its sales increased by 11.1 percent.

"These are record results in the history of Firmenich," its chief executive Gilbert Ghostine told AFP.

Its gross operating surplus increased by 10.9 percent compared to the previous financial year, notably due to price increases to compensate for inflation in the costs of raw materials, energy and logistics.

The merger between Firmenich -- which makes flavours for food products, and scents for fine perfumery, shampoos and detergents -- and chemical firm DSM should be finalised in the first half of 2023.

Together they should produce a giant that will turn over 11 billion euros ($11.2 billion) a year and employ 28,000 people.

Firmenich, which is not listed on the stock exchange, does not publish its net profit. Perfumery division sales climbed 11.3 percent thanks to market gains in fine perfumery -- sales of which jumped 32.5 percent.

Its flavour branch saw sales rise 10.7 percent upon demand for sugar-reducing ingredients and plant-based proteins as alternatives to meat and dairy.

The group is reaping the benefits of "investments we have made over the years", insisted its boss, citing the opening of a creation centre in Grasse -- near the southeast French coastal resort of Cannes -- where customers can spend the day with its perfume masters to create new fragrances. -AFP











