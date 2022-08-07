Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

California regulator accuses Tesla of false advertising

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

California regulator accuses Tesla of false advertising

California regulator accuses Tesla of false advertising

WASHINGTON, August 6: A California regulator has accused Tesla of misleading consumers about its driver assistance systems, and has filed complaints that could potentially prevent the automaker from selling its cars in the state, US media reported Friday. In its filing, the Department of Motor Vehicles said Tesla advertised its Autopilot and Self-Driving technologies as more capable than they actually are, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The company "made or disseminated statements that are untrue or misleading, and not based on facts," the DMV reportedly said in its complaints, filed with the quasi-judicial tribunal the Office of Administrative Hearings on July 28.
Tesla cars could never "and cannot now, operate as autonomous vehicles," the DMV said, according to the California newspaper.
The DMV did not immediately return AFP's request for comment.
Tesla's website describes its Autopilot as having "full self-driving capability."
"All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go," it says. "If you don't say anything, your car will look at your calendar and take you there as the assumed destination."
A ruling in favor of the California regulator could have severe consequences for the electric carmaker, including the possible revocation of the licenses authorizing Tesla to manufacture or sell its cars in the state, according to the Times.
But a DMV spokesperson told the newspaper that actual remedies the agency would seek included having Tesla better educate drivers about its autonomous vehicles and feature a warning on the limitations of its technology.
Tesla vehicles equipped with autonomous driving software have been involved in 273 accidents in the United States, according to a report released in June by the US
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is investigating the automaker.
In June, Tesla boss Elon Musk stressed the importance of fully autonomous driving, claiming that without it the value of his company would be "close to zero".
Tesla shares plunged at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, giving up 6.63 percent to $864.51.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels
Original Gigabyte products with smart warranty sticker recommended
ICSB holds orientation for students of Chartered Secretary
Indian diagnostic service provider Healthians enters Bangladesh
UN food price index dropped in July for fourth month
UAE to invest $1b in Pakistani companies
ONE Bank inks deal with SME Foundation
National Bank Ltd Deputy Managing rnDirector Syed Rois Uddin


Latest News
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next vice-president
Man held with US dollars at Dhaka airport
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
77 dengue patients hospitalized in last 24 hrs
Putin, Erdogan meet to further Russia-Turkiye ties
Teenager electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt raises bus fare up to 22%
Jatri Kalyan Samity urges govt to revoke hike in fuel prices
Transport strike withdrawn in Ctg
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
Ctg water becomes dearer
Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara
Fuel prices go up again
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel
Observer journo gets CPD award
Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft