Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 August, 2022, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU plan to cut use of Russian gas comes into effect next week

Published : Sunday, 7 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

BRUSSELS, August 6: A European Union plan to cut gas use and help Germany wean itself off dependency on Russia will come into effect early next week, the bloc's presidency said Friday.
Last week, EU member states agreed to reduce their use of gas by 15 percent over the winter, with exceptions for some countries and despite opposition from Hungary.
Officials have since been working on the legal texts of the plan, which will be voluntary unless the member states agree to give the European Commission emergency powers.
The EU's rotating presidency, held by the Czech Republic, announced Friday the Council of the European Union -- which represents member states -- had formally adopted the plan.
"The text will be published in the Official Journal at the beginning of next week and will enter into force one day after the publication," the presidency said.
A diplomatic source told AFP that publication would take place on Monday and the plan would come into effect on Tuesday.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February the EU has imposed a series of economic sanctions packages on Moscow, including a partial ban on oil imports.
But Germany, the EU's economic powerhouse, is hugely dependent on Russian gas. Berlin takes a major share of the 40 percent of EU gas imports that came from Russia last year.
Russian gas is therefore not subject to sanctions, but Moscow has dramatically cut supplies anyway, in what Brussels sees as an attempt to blackmail the EU for concessions.
The plan for all member states to cut gas use is designed to combat rising prices and lower the pressure on member states like Germany which are struggling to find alternative energy sources.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels
Original Gigabyte products with smart warranty sticker recommended
ICSB holds orientation for students of Chartered Secretary
Indian diagnostic service provider Healthians enters Bangladesh
UN food price index dropped in July for fourth month
UAE to invest $1b in Pakistani companies
ONE Bank inks deal with SME Foundation
National Bank Ltd Deputy Managing rnDirector Syed Rois Uddin


Latest News
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's next vice-president
Man held with US dollars at Dhaka airport
23 held in Rajshahi on different charges
77 dengue patients hospitalized in last 24 hrs
Putin, Erdogan meet to further Russia-Turkiye ties
Teenager electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt raises bus fare up to 22%
Jatri Kalyan Samity urges govt to revoke hike in fuel prices
Transport strike withdrawn in Ctg
Woman commits suicide in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
Ctg water becomes dearer
Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara
Fuel prices go up again
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel
Observer journo gets CPD award
Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft