Asian trip wasn't to change status quo: Pelosi

TOKYO, Aug 5: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday praised Taiwan, pledged U.S. solidarity and said her trip through Asia, which led to unprecedented military drills by an angry China, was never about changing the regional status quo, Reuters reports.

Pelosi and a congressional delegation were in Japan on the last stage of an Asian trip that included a brief and unannounced stop in Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its own - and prompted an infuriated Beijing to hold live-fire drills in waters around Taiwan, with five missiles landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone(EEZ).

Her stop in Taiwan, the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in 25 years, came as Tokyo, one of Washington's closest allies, has become increasingly alarmed about China's growing might in the Indo-Pacific and the possibility that Beijing could take military action against Taiwan.

"We have said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region," she told a news conference after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The Chinese government is not pleased that our friendship with Taiwan is a strong one," she added.

"It is bipartisan in the House and in the Senate, overwhelming support for peace and the status quo in Taiwan."

China has condemned Pelosi's trip, which took the delegation to Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea as well as Taiwan and Japan.

Its state broadcaster said the military exercises, which began on Thursday - the day after Pelosi left Taiwan - and are set to end on Sunday, would be the largest conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait. The exercises have involved live fire on the waters and in the airspace around the island. -REUTERS