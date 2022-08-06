Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Asian trip wasn't to change status quo: Pelosi

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241

TOKYO, Aug 5: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday praised Taiwan, pledged U.S. solidarity and said her trip through Asia, which led to unprecedented military drills by an angry China, was never about changing the regional status quo, Reuters reports.
Pelosi and a congressional delegation were in Japan on the last stage of an Asian trip that included a brief and unannounced stop in Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its own - and prompted an infuriated Beijing to hold live-fire drills in waters around Taiwan, with five missiles landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone(EEZ).
Her stop in Taiwan, the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in 25 years, came as Tokyo, one of Washington's closest allies, has become increasingly alarmed about China's growing might in the Indo-Pacific and the possibility that Beijing could take military action      against Taiwan.
"We have said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region," she told a news conference after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
"The Chinese government is not pleased that our friendship with Taiwan is a strong one," she added.
"It is bipartisan in the House and in the Senate, overwhelming support for peace and the status quo in Taiwan."
China has condemned Pelosi's trip, which took the delegation to Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea as well as Taiwan and Japan.
Its state broadcaster said the military exercises, which began on Thursday - the day after Pelosi left Taiwan - and are set to end on Sunday, would be the largest conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait. The exercises have involved live fire on the waters and in the airspace around the island.     -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian trip wasn't to change status quo: Pelosi
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry
Push for initiatives to shore up energy security
Tangail Bus Robbery, Rape 2 more suspects arrested
Dhaka Nagar Paribahanb service quality falls for corruption: Passengers
Supply worries remain despite big drop in global food prices
Promises given to road crash protestors vanish into thin air
3 killed in road accidents in 2 districts


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka roads
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft