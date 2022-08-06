Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Push for initiatives to shore up energy security

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

The global energy situation is in turmoil with Europe is shutting down lights and cold water for baths due to Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh should not be expected of escaping the crisis and hardly was there any alternative to  initiatives undertaken by the current government, said experts at 'Let's Talk on Green Transition', adding that positive efforts take time.
Raising a question about why the projects had not been initiated earlier, Professor Dr M Tamim of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Buet, said, "If the projects were undertaken five years back, the impact of the global crisis could not still be averted. But, these initiatives will bring positive results in future."
Asked if the export of LNG at a high price is responsible for the crisis in the energy sector, he said, "For energy security, mixed source     is vital. That is why it is a right decision. The more options are there, the easier it is to decide."
State minister for power Nasrul Hamid, also a trustee of thinktank CRI said, "After Russia had stopped its gas supply, Germany announced a 25 per cent cut down on the amount of gas they distribute. Everyone is on the lookout for an alternative, especially for winter. The same is about the UK. Bangladesh witnessed load-shedding for 12 to 13 hours in 2009, whereas now it faces power outage for a couple of hours due to a temporary issue. It means that we overcame the initial crisis. In 2009, we started working on short, medium, and long-term plans in the electricity sector. Currently, we are pondering on another plan with the aid of Japan.
The government is raising awareness on the use of solar panel as renewable energy, said Nasrul Hamid and member of the standing committee on power and energy Wasika Ayesha Khan.
Any organization or house can save their total electricity cost by 20 per cent by connecting its solar panel to the national grid.
"The solar panel you install in your house will produce electricity, which will be given to us. It will be make its way to the national grid. The cost for this amount of electricity will be deducted from your electricity bill. Thus you can save 20 per cent of your bill," he added.
Solar panel is cost-effective as 50 per cent of the cost of the solar panels installed under personal initiatives was borne by the government. Different organizations are also offering loans for the rest 50%. So it can be installed at a low price, he further said.
Speakers also said that the energy ministry is continuing its efforts to search for alternative sources such as wind and biogas.
"The new technology that took a few decades to reach here now takes only a few months. That is why we are getting equipped to use that. More nuclear power plants and also some hydrogen plants may also join the league. We are getting prepared to use those."
"We have already undertaken the initiative of setting up charging stations for e-vehicles. It will be a paradigm shift. You will pay Tk 10 for the path, for which you previously paid Tk 80," he said, adding that public vehicles including buses, trains, and cars, will be prioritized in the policy of e-vehicle.
Asking not to worry about the waste management of the nuclear powerplant, Dr Tamim said in a jocular tone, "Those who will supply the fuel for the nuclear station will also take care of the waste. That is how the contract is made. So don't worry."
"The base amount of our total power production should be green based. That is the target we are working on. Currently, our base is 12,000 megawatts. It will be increased gradually," said Nasrul Hamid.
Nasrul Hamid mentioned August 9 as a historian day for the sector of power and energy sector as Bangabandhu nationalized five gas fields by paying four billion pounds. That visionary move has made a contribution worth more than 400 billion pounds and is still doing so.
Youth Environment and Social Development Society President Rebecca Sultana and Independent University Vice-chancellor Dr Tanvir Hasan also spoke at the event.
Let's Talk is a program organized by CRI since 2014 to connect youths with the country's policymakers so that their ideas and thoughts can create an impact. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy graced the event with his presence several times. In 2008, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina interacted with youths through Let's Talk.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian trip wasn't to change status quo: Pelosi
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry
Push for initiatives to shore up energy security
Tangail Bus Robbery, Rape 2 more suspects arrested
Dhaka Nagar Paribahanb service quality falls for corruption: Passengers
Supply worries remain despite big drop in global food prices
Promises given to road crash protestors vanish into thin air
3 killed in road accidents in 2 districts


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka roads
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft