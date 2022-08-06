Push for initiatives to shore up energy security

The global energy situation is in turmoil with Europe is shutting down lights and cold water for baths due to Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh should not be expected of escaping the crisis and hardly was there any alternative to initiatives undertaken by the current government, said experts at 'Let's Talk on Green Transition', adding that positive efforts take time.

Raising a question about why the projects had not been initiated earlier, Professor Dr M Tamim of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Buet, said, "If the projects were undertaken five years back, the impact of the global crisis could not still be averted. But, these initiatives will bring positive results in future."

Asked if the export of LNG at a high price is responsible for the crisis in the energy sector, he said, "For energy security, mixed source is vital. That is why it is a right decision. The more options are there, the easier it is to decide."

State minister for power Nasrul Hamid, also a trustee of thinktank CRI said, "After Russia had stopped its gas supply, Germany announced a 25 per cent cut down on the amount of gas they distribute. Everyone is on the lookout for an alternative, especially for winter. The same is about the UK. Bangladesh witnessed load-shedding for 12 to 13 hours in 2009, whereas now it faces power outage for a couple of hours due to a temporary issue. It means that we overcame the initial crisis. In 2009, we started working on short, medium, and long-term plans in the electricity sector. Currently, we are pondering on another plan with the aid of Japan.

The government is raising awareness on the use of solar panel as renewable energy, said Nasrul Hamid and member of the standing committee on power and energy Wasika Ayesha Khan.

Any organization or house can save their total electricity cost by 20 per cent by connecting its solar panel to the national grid.

"The solar panel you install in your house will produce electricity, which will be given to us. It will be make its way to the national grid. The cost for this amount of electricity will be deducted from your electricity bill. Thus you can save 20 per cent of your bill," he added.

Solar panel is cost-effective as 50 per cent of the cost of the solar panels installed under personal initiatives was borne by the government. Different organizations are also offering loans for the rest 50%. So it can be installed at a low price, he further said.

Speakers also said that the energy ministry is continuing its efforts to search for alternative sources such as wind and biogas.

"The new technology that took a few decades to reach here now takes only a few months. That is why we are getting equipped to use that. More nuclear power plants and also some hydrogen plants may also join the league. We are getting prepared to use those."

"We have already undertaken the initiative of setting up charging stations for e-vehicles. It will be a paradigm shift. You will pay Tk 10 for the path, for which you previously paid Tk 80," he said, adding that public vehicles including buses, trains, and cars, will be prioritized in the policy of e-vehicle.

Asking not to worry about the waste management of the nuclear powerplant, Dr Tamim said in a jocular tone, "Those who will supply the fuel for the nuclear station will also take care of the waste. That is how the contract is made. So don't worry."

"The base amount of our total power production should be green based. That is the target we are working on. Currently, our base is 12,000 megawatts. It will be increased gradually," said Nasrul Hamid.

Nasrul Hamid mentioned August 9 as a historian day for the sector of power and energy sector as Bangabandhu nationalized five gas fields by paying four billion pounds. That visionary move has made a contribution worth more than 400 billion pounds and is still doing so.

Youth Environment and Social Development Society President Rebecca Sultana and Independent University Vice-chancellor Dr Tanvir Hasan also spoke at the event.

Let's Talk is a program organized by CRI since 2014 to connect youths with the country's policymakers so that their ideas and thoughts can create an impact. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy graced the event with his presence several times. In 2008, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina interacted with youths through Let's Talk.







