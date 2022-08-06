Tangail Bus Robbery, Rape 2 more suspects arrested



Two suspects were held by police in connection with the robbery and gang rape of a woman on a moving Eagle Paribahan bus in Tangail's Madhupur. They were arrested in Kaliakair and Sohagpally in Gazipur on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested them on Friday conducting a drive at Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur district.

Sarker Mohammad Kaisar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tangail, confirmed the matter at a press briefing at his office.

The arrested are Awal,

30, and Nur Nabi, 26, hail from Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur district.

Earlier on Thursday, members of DB arrested the mastermind of the incident Raja Miah. He was later placed on a five-day police remand for interrogation.

During the press briefing, SP Kaisar said the team arrested Awal from Tan Sutrapur area at about 5:00am with the help of information technology based on the information given by the remanded accused Raja Miah.

Later, another accused Nur Nabi was arrested around 9:00am on information obtained from Awal. At that time, a robbed mobile phone was seized from his possession, the SP added.

In guise of passenger, a gang of robbers boarded on a bus of 'Eagle Paribahan' near Sirajganj which carrying 30-35 passengers early Wednesday. The bus was heading to Dhaka from Kushtia.

The gang looted cash, mobile phone sets and gold ornaments of the passengers and raped a woman by turns keeping them hostage for three hours.

Later, the gang fled away after overturning the moving bus in a sand pit near the Raktipara Jame Masjid at about 3:30am. Being informed, Madhupur police rescued the passengers.

Later, a case was filed in this regard by a bus passenger named Hekmat Miah with Madhupur Police Station accusing 10-12 unknown people.













TANGAIL, Aug 5: Two more accused of the robbery and gang rape incident on a moving bus in Tangail's Madhupur were arrested.Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested them on Friday conducting a drive at Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur district.Sarker Mohammad Kaisar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tangail, confirmed the matter at a press briefing at his office.The arrested are Awal,30, and Nur Nabi, 26, hail from Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur district.Earlier on Thursday, members of DB arrested the mastermind of the incident Raja Miah. He was later placed on a five-day police remand for interrogation.During the press briefing, SP Kaisar said the team arrested Awal from Tan Sutrapur area at about 5:00am with the help of information technology based on the information given by the remanded accused Raja Miah.Later, another accused Nur Nabi was arrested around 9:00am on information obtained from Awal. At that time, a robbed mobile phone was seized from his possession, the SP added.In guise of passenger, a gang of robbers boarded on a bus of 'Eagle Paribahan' near Sirajganj which carrying 30-35 passengers early Wednesday. The bus was heading to Dhaka from Kushtia.The gang looted cash, mobile phone sets and gold ornaments of the passengers and raped a woman by turns keeping them hostage for three hours.Later, the gang fled away after overturning the moving bus in a sand pit near the Raktipara Jame Masjid at about 3:30am. Being informed, Madhupur police rescued the passengers.Later, a case was filed in this regard by a bus passenger named Hekmat Miah with Madhupur Police Station accusing 10-12 unknown people.