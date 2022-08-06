Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tangail Bus Robbery, Rape 2 more suspects arrested

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Our Correspondent

Two suspects were held by police in connection with the robbery and gang rape of a woman on a moving Eagle Paribahan bus in Tangail's Madhupur. They were arrested in Kaliakair and Sohagpally in Gazipur on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Two suspects were held by police in connection with the robbery and gang rape of a woman on a moving Eagle Paribahan bus in Tangail's Madhupur. They were arrested in Kaliakair and Sohagpally in Gazipur on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

TANGAIL, Aug 5: Two more accused of the robbery and gang rape incident on a moving bus in Tangail's Madhupur were arrested.
Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested them on Friday conducting a drive at Kaliakair upazila in Gazipur district.
Sarker Mohammad Kaisar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tangail, confirmed the matter at a press briefing at his office.
The arrested are Awal,
30, and Nur Nabi, 26, hail from Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur district.
Earlier on Thursday, members of DB arrested the mastermind of the incident Raja Miah. He was later placed on a five-day police remand for interrogation.
During the press briefing, SP Kaisar said the team arrested Awal from Tan Sutrapur area at about 5:00am with the help of information technology based on the information given by the remanded accused Raja Miah.
Later, another accused Nur Nabi was arrested around 9:00am on information obtained from Awal. At that time, a robbed mobile phone was seized from his possession, the SP added.
In guise of passenger, a gang of robbers boarded on a bus of 'Eagle Paribahan' near Sirajganj which carrying 30-35 passengers early Wednesday. The bus was heading to Dhaka from Kushtia.
The gang looted cash, mobile phone sets and gold ornaments of the passengers and raped a woman by turns keeping them hostage for three hours.
Later, the gang fled away after overturning the moving bus in a sand pit near the Raktipara Jame Masjid at about 3:30am. Being informed, Madhupur police rescued the passengers.
Later, a case was filed in this regard by a bus passenger named Hekmat Miah with Madhupur Police Station accusing 10-12 unknown people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian trip wasn't to change status quo: Pelosi
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry
Push for initiatives to shore up energy security
Tangail Bus Robbery, Rape 2 more suspects arrested
Dhaka Nagar Paribahanb service quality falls for corruption: Passengers
Supply worries remain despite big drop in global food prices
Promises given to road crash protestors vanish into thin air
3 killed in road accidents in 2 districts


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka roads
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft